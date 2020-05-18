You are the owner of this article.
East Chicago library starts curbside service

East Chicago

A welcome sign is shown in East Chicago.

 Times file photo

EAST CHICAGO — The East Chicago Public Library is offering no-contact curbside services for its patrons from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, at both the Main Library at 2401 E. Columbus Dr. and the Robert A. Pastrick Branch at 1008 W. Chicago Ave.

Those whose accounts are in good standing can call the main branch at 219-397-2453, ext. 21, or the Pastrick branch at 219-397-5505, ext. 10, to place items on hold with use of a library card number.

Patrons will be notified via phone when the items are ready and can then schedule a time for pickup.

Items will be delivered to vehicles upon arrival to maintain social distancing practices during the coronavirus pandemic.

Items will be left on a cart or table in the library foyer if a patron arrives on foot.

Copying, faxing, printing and scanning to email are all services available by appointment only from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Home delivery services for residents with disabilities and those at least 65 years-old will begin on May 26.

Visit the library's website, www.ecpl.org, for a list of times delivery services will be available by neighborhoods in the city.

The East Chicago Library facilities will reopen on June 15 with capacity rules and guidelines in place.

Meanwhile, an application for a temporary virtual card can be accessed at the library website.

The card can be used to access online resources such as ebooks, movies and video streaming.

