East Chicago library starts curbside service

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

EAST CHICAGO — The East Chicago Public Library is offering no-contact curbside services for its patrons from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, at both the Main Library at 2401 E. Columbus Dr. and the Robert A. Pastrick Branch at 1008 W. Chicago Ave.

Those whose accounts are in good standing can call the main branch at 219-397-2453, ext. 21, or the Pastrick branch at 219-397-5505, ext. 10, to place items on hold with use of a library card number.

Patrons will be notified via phone when the items are ready and can then schedule a time for pickup.

Items will be delivered to vehicles upon arrival to maintain social distancing practices during the coronavirus pandemic.

Items will be left on a cart or table in the library foyer if a patron arrives on foot.

Copying, faxing, printing and scanning to email are all services available by appointment only from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Home delivery services for residents with disabilities and those at least 65 years-old will begin on May 26.

Visit the library's website, www.ecpl.org, for a list of times delivery services will be available by neighborhoods in the city.