East Chicago police, firefighters in line for 2023 pay hike

EAST CHICAGO — The City Council has adopted an ordinance that would give police and fire personnel raises in 2023.

Councilman Robert Garcia, D-5th, who serves as chairman of the finance committee, said 12% raises are being given to first-class firefighters and patrolmen, but the result of the ordinance would be that all firefighters and police will receive a raise of $7,200 in 2023.

"It's well-deserved," Garcia said. "A long time coming."

Councilwoman Gilda Orange, D-6th, questioned why the police and fire salary ordinance was being considered before the council adopted the 2023 civil city budget. She said police and fire should receive a 5% raise that is standard across the county.

Council President Monica Gonzalez, D-1st, said the ordinance would make East Chicago competitive with other cities for what it pays its public safety workers.

Some stay with the city for a short time because they have been able to find better salaries elsewhere. "We're hoping that this will help retain our people," Gonzalez said. "We've lost too many."

The ordinance passed 7-0-1, with Orange abstaining. Councilwoman Stacy Winfield, D-4th, was not at the meeting.

During a public hearing on the 2023 city budgets that preceded the vote, Jim Bennett, who serves as financial adviser to the city, cautioned against giving raises instead of bonuses.

He said continuing to do so will mean the city won't be able to fund the number of officers it does.

Bennett said the city has had a balanced budget for years and the current administration will continue to see that happen.

Garcia took exception to Bennett's criticism, saying there is a lot of unnecessary spending, including for city events.

"We showed in my public finance meetings that there's more than enough money," he said.

The council also approved ordinances 8-0 for appropriations and tax rates for the sanitary district and civil city in 2023. Both must still pass on third reading.

The sanitary district ordinance includes a general fund budget of $12,950,000, while the civil city ordinance contains a general fund budget of $35,775,000.

The council also unanimously passed on second reading a salary ordinance for city employees other than police and fire that Garcia said would provide a 5% raise across the board in 2023.