EAST CHICAGO — The City Council is considering what can be done to regulate Airbnbs in the city.

The topic had been discussed before an incident June 3 at a house that was being rented in the 4400 block of Arbutus Lane.

Police had to respond there when a fight broke out at a party that Chief Jose Rivera said was attended by about 100 teenagers.

Angela Jones, attorney for the City Council, said she reached out to Gary and Hammond to discuss what those cities have been doing regarding Airbnb rentals. She said she'd try to work with the city's executive branch to put forth an ordinance the city would be able to enforce.

Council President Monica Gonzalez, D-1st, said the council will need to determine whether such an ordinance will be necessary.

"I say that because the state of Indiana really limits us on what we can do for an Airbnb and, rather, we might look at our rental agreements that we have within the city and make sure that they're strict enough to accommodate the Airbnb and just have that under its umbrella," she said.

A resident who lives near the Arbutus house recently addressed the council and said on that date she was talking to her neighbor in front of her own house and was hit by two females who attended the party. She said guns were also drawn on her.

She said East Chicago police did not come when called and that an officer told her the department was short-staffed.

Rivera said the lack of response was not due to being short-staffed but rather because of the type of call received.

He said a loud party at a private residence does not constitute a crime, and state law allows people to carry firearms in public.

Rivera said police eventually did respond and called the county for help when officers saw the number of people involved.

Rivera said the department is short-staffed in that it is budgeted for 98 officers, but eight new hires would only bring the total number of officers to 63.

"We have enough officers to patrol the city," he said. "We have enough officers to answer calls. I just have a budget for more than that."

He said hiring in the department is an ongoing, but difficult, process: "Nobody wants to be the police nowadays."

One thing that should help the department is a new online reporting system.

Rivera explained that when people call regarding minor crimes, they will be given a link to open an application where they can execute their own report.

"The online reporting is going to be huge for us because the majority of our calls are misdemeanor report calls," Rivera said. "That takes up a lot of our time."