East Chicago Rail Terminal has expanded its tracks. The railroad company enhanced its rail infrastructure to help a major chemical manufacturer with railcar unloading and product blending.

“Solving customer problems safely and offering win-win solutions is what our team does. By providing daily switching services, our customers can add throughput without the need for additional capital equipment or non-rail storage,” General Manager Alex Engelke said. “ERRT’s goal is to eliminate the railroad as a chokepoint or point of failure in a customer’s supply chain.”

East Chicago Rail Terminal, whose slogans include “Don’t Get Hurt … Ship ERRT” and “Your Supply Chain Isn’t Tricky on Dickey,” provides daily service for customers. They have the option of multiple switches per day.

The track expansion will mean a 30% increase in throughput to the rail customers. The two-year-old independently owned and operated short-line railroad expects to add 600 to 800 more railcars a year.

Headquartered in East Chicago’s industrialized Indiana Harbor area along the Lake Michigan lakefront, the company offers a variety of services, such as long-term railcar storage, railcar inspection, train repair and transloading bulk liquids and bulk dry commodities like flour, sugar, lumber, plastics and aggregates. It will move products from train to semi-trailer truck and vice versa. It can transload up to 60 railcars and store up to 200 railcars.