East Chicago renews its residential, commercial sectors

EAST CHICAGO — The city may be losing population and is plagued by poverty and other ills of the country’s urban centers but East Chicago still matters to its more than 26,000 residents and 740 other businesses employing thousands more across Northwest Indiana.

The city has been on Indiana’s map for more than a century, helping make Northwest Indiana a major hub of steelmaking since Inland Steel built an open-hearth furnace in East Chicago’s Indiana Harbor in 1902.

And Indiana Harbor remains one of the largest steelmaking operations in North America thanks to its Midwest location.

Freighters ply the Great Lakes to bring iron ore to East Chicago. It produces finished metals that are shipped over rail and highways to appliance manufacturers and auto plants in Michigan, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky.

Douglas Powers, East Chicago planning director, said, “Our city offers unique resources. It is a short drive to downtown Chicago with access to the interstate highways, rail lines and lake barge traffic and over 300 MW of available power."

He said, "we have a casino and a yacht club/marina. We have plenty of access to water. We have an abundance of public parks as well as the historically significant Marktown and we are neighbors to metropolitan Chicago.”

Marktown is a planned industrial community built in 1917 by Clayton Mark, for employees of his manufacturing plant.

Powers said the 2020 acquisition of the city’s largest steel mill by Cleveland-Cliffs assures the city there is potential for future job creation.

Its No. 7 Blast Furnace at Indiana Harbor East is still the largest in the Western Hemisphere.

Powers said the city plans to build on this success by preparing an optimistic 20-year development plan “to determine what the community wants in the coming years so that information will be readily accessible to future commercial, residential or industrial developers.”

One example of that hopeful future would be the recent move by Speedwagon Capital Partners, a Chicago-based private investment firm, to buy a long-vacant bar mill from Cleveland-Cliffs Indiana Harbor with plans to redevelop the site.

It became the destination for thousands of immigrants from Europe, the southern states and Latin America looking for work industrial work.

The city’s population peaked in the 1960s at just under 60,000 and went into decline when industrial automation reduced the need for many jobs and as its residents prospered enough to the area’s suburbs.

Nevertheless, Powers said East Chicago is in the midst of a decade-long drive for renewal.

He said city incentives of between $10,000 and $30,000 to first-time homeowners have increased and those making renovations have improved the housing stock.

The city has demolished hundreds of derelict buildings, resurfaced its streets and restored much of the city’s aging sewers.

“There is a proposal for new single-family housing in the city’s Prairie Park neighborhood," Powers said "We are revitalizing North Harbor.

“We’ve seen some new developments, including two mixed-use structures for residential and medical services on Broadway and Main Street. We also have a façade improvement providing up to $25,000 to assist businesses in renewal efforts,” he said.

That is in addition to the reopening in 2020 of the Cline Avenue bridge, which provides the city access to the Indiana Toll Road.

State and local government officials are spending $420 million to expansion of the South Shore commuter train lines that are critical to keeping East Chicago in play for future development.

He said there was a recent groundbreaking for a new commercial building at an industrial park in the 4400 block of Homerlee expected to provide employment for hundreds.

The planned redevelopment near the former West Calumet Housing Complex, which was evacuated because of concerns about lead poisoning, is expected to start with a 1 million-square-foot building that would be the largest new industrial building in Northwest Indiana.

U.S. Rep Frank J. Mrvan, D-Highland, has earmarked federal spending that includes more than $26 million for the cleanup and improvement of the city’s Indiana Harbor and its canal to Lake Michigan as well as $1.2 million to support job training programs at Ivy Tech Community College in East Chicago.

