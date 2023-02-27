EAST CHICAGO — Resilient might be one of the best words to describe East Chicago Central High School senior Arely Aguilar, who was recently presented with a plaque by the East Chicago Common Council in recognition of her being a Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship recipient.

"Personally, I have faced many obstacles that interfered with my education," Aguilar said.

The daughter of Bernabé Alarcón Reyes and Nohemí Aguilar Prieto, Arely spoke before the Council and explained that her parents divorced when she was 7 years old and her mother left the family. Arely said she became the caretaker of her home at the age of 12.

"I also worked alongside my father in construction, where I was his interpreter," Arely said.

She also learned the physical part of the job, including how to mix mortar.

"I actually know how to tuckpoint," Arely said.

Arely came to East Chicago from Mexico as a young child and is the youngest of 10 siblings.

Arely said the fact that she and her dad were undocumented meant they were able to receive only limited financial assistance.

She cared for her father when he became ill, leaving her little time to do schoolwork.

"I have pushed myself past my limits because I understand that someone else is counting on my story to motivate them," Arely said.

And push herself she most certainly did, as academic success was achieved alongside an impressive list of extracurricular activities that has included being captain of the cross country team.

Arely has also participated in soccer, track, swimming, JROTC Color Guard and unified flag football.

She has worked with special education students as a peer tutor and has served as co-president of the National Honor Society, treasurer for Student Government and secretary of the speech and debate team.

A member of the Light of the World Church, Arely volunteers at church and community events like food pantries and community cleanups.

The Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Program, which is administered by the Independent Colleges of Indiana, provides full tuition to any public or private four-year college or university in Indiana.

Arely expects to find out in March if she is accepted into the University of Notre Dame.

"I desire to major in Political Science to make policies in favor of low income and undocumented citizens, as it will open doors and provide the resources to help them succeed," Arely said.

While addressing the Common Council, Arely thanked East Chicago Central High School English teacher Christine Weatherby for believing in her.

"It's very hard to believe you're going to make it when you have a lot of people telling you undocumented citizens, like, don't go to college," Arely said.

Weatherby described Arely as "extraordinary."

"You don't that often find someone that's so brilliant academically but also someone that has, you know, such a beautiful character," Weatherby said.

As head coach of the speech and debate team, Weatherby has noticed Arely's maturation.

"I've seen her kind of going from being really shy to just being able to go into a room and argue well," Weatherby said.