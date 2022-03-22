East Chicago tags money for road repairs

EAST CHICAGO — The City Council has approved an ordinance appropriating $4,150,000 from money received from the Local Fiscal Recovery Fund to fund two street projects.

Of that amount, $2,400,000 will go toward the Magoun Avenue Reconstruction Project in the city's first and second districts, and $1,750,000 will be used for the Exchange Avenue Reconstruction Project in the first district.

A total of $4,750,000 had previously been appropriated for the Magoun Project in a separate ordinance.

City Engineer William Allen said the Magoun Reconstruction Project runs from Chicago Avenue to 151st Street and the Exchange Reconstruction Project is between Indianapolis Boulevard and Todd Avenue.

"Everything will be replaced from the ground up, all the underground utilities as well as all the surface work, which encompasses the asphalt, concrete sidewalks, curbs, gutters and landscaping," Allen said.

The council also gave final approval to an ordinance that appropriates $1.5 million from the city's general fund to the Department of Waterworks.

Water Department Director Winna Guzman said the additional appropriation was needed to cover expenses involved with maintenance of the city's water distribution system.

The council did not approve an additional appropriation of $2,070,000 for the Department of Parks and Recreation because it said it did not have enough votes to be taken off the table for consideration.

Parks and Recreation Director Vanessa Hernandez-Orange had addressed the council and said that in anticipation of opening facilities, the funding was needed for the performance of minor updates, programming, events and a funds transfer to the marina.

Councilman Robert Garcia, D-5th, said the council's finance committee had recommended the ordinance be tabled until more information could be received from the controller's office.

The Council did override two vetoes issued by Mayor Anthony Copeland regarding ordinances the Council approved last month.

One is an ordinance that seeks to safeguard collective bargaining rights of city employees and the other deals with the establishment of bidding practices and submission requirements on Public Works projects.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.