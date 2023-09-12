East Chicago will celebrate its annual Monarch Festival this weekend to mark the migration of monarch butterflies through the Twin City.

Festival De La Monarca will take place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Kosciuszko Park at 151st Street and Indianapolis Blvd. in East Chicago. The sixth annual festival will feature music, art, dance, food and other festivities.

It will include butterfly releases that will send monarchs off on their long seasonal journey south. Eastern Monarchs migrate to the East Coast and Midwest, including Northwest Indiana, in the spring and head to Central Mexico in the fall, wintering there.

The festival also will feature mariachi music, Aztec dances, Baile Folklórico cultural dances and Danza de los viejitos or the ritualistic Dance of the Elders that traditionally features masks, a sarape, cane, huaraches with wooden soles, white blanket pants and a straw hat decorated with ribbon. It’s meant as an offering to the heavens for good harvests.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources also will lead a short walk to Roxana Marsh.

Food vendors will include Bay City Tacos, New Lifestyle and Stop The Violence Movement, which will serve jerk chicken.

Art vendors will include Rosary’s By Ivy, Amelia’s Art and Scents by Monáe.

Flor Baum will offer handmade jewelry and face painting, Maria Villegas Mexican crafts, Mayte Muniz clothing from Mexico and handmade jewelry and Denise Hunter soaps, body oils, body butter and hand-dipped incense.

The festival is free and family-friendly.

Munster and Michigan City also have monarch festivals this time of year to mark the annual fall migration.

For more information, find Festival De La Monarca on Facebook.