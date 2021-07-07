East Chicago tries again to settle on attorney

EAST CHICAGO — The City Council continues to try to settle on an attorney.

Alfredo Estrada had been hired in January to replace John Bushemi, who had served as City Council attorney since January 2018. But time constraints resulted in Estrada's departure, and Adam Mindel was chosen to replace him in March.

Now the council is looking to hire a new attorney, and may even change its meeting dates to accommodate a preferred candidate.

Council President Emiliano Perez, D-at large, said the workload the position requires was a lot for one person to handle and Mindel had offered to step away from the position.

At the most recent council meeting, Councilman Robert Garcia, D-5th, made a motion to add to the agenda an ordinance that would change council meeting dates from Mondays to Wednesdays.

Councilwoman Gilda Orange, D-6th, asked Perez what the reason for the ordinance was and he said meeting dates would have to be changed for the council to hire an attorney the majority of the council would want.

"We've done the second and fourth Mondays for years, and all of a sudden now it's a change and I think it's just to get that one attorney that you happen to want," Orange said.