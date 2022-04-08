Easter Parade to march down 119th Street in Whiting

Expect to see the Easter Bunny hopping around downtown Whiting on Saturday, spreading some holiday cheer.

The Whiting Easter Parade kicks off at 2 p.m. Saturday. The parade goes from the Whiting Family YMCA at 1938 Clark St., down 119th Street to City Hall.

"It's a tradition," the Whiting-Robertsdale Chamber of Commerce's Tom Dabertin said. "We've been doing it for 20 years."

There will be contests for best bonnet, cutest pup and most creatively decorated golf cart. The judging will take place in front of City Hall after the parade was over.

"No one else was doing an Easter Parade, so we stepped up and did one here," Dabertin said. "It's a lot of fun."

Other Easter festivities will be taking place Saturday in downtown Whiting. The Easter Bunny will appear for photo ops at the Whiting-Robertsdale Chamber of Commerce at 1417 119th St. from 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday. People can get 5x7 prints of their photos, plus digital copies for $10.

The public also can vote on the best Peeps diorama. Several are now on display at the chamber office.

Whiting also will host its annual Easter Treat Hunt at noon at the Whiting Little League Sports Complex at 1425 117th St. It's open to families who live in the 46394 ZIP code for ages 1 to 12.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.