Easter Train makes a run for it April 16

NORTH JUDSON — Hop aboard the Easter train on April 16.

The Easter train excursion is returning after a three-year absence.

Those who ride the 10-mile, round-trip Easter train will also get the opportunity to visit with the Easter Bunny.

The excursions, which leave from the Hoosier Valley Railroad Museum, 507 Mulberry St. in North Judson, head to the English Lake/Kankakee River area and then make the return.

Passengers will disembark from the train at Grasselli Tower for the Easter Egg Hunt.

This is the first year since 2019 that the Easter train has been held due to COVID, HVRM ridership specialist Loretta Kosloske said.

In addition to the Easter train, the museum plans on running trains on Saturdays, May through October.

The trains leave at 9 and 11 a.m. and 1 and 3 p.m. (Central time).

The cost is $20 for passengers 16 and older and $14 for children ages 3-15. Children under 3 ride free. Those who purchase six or more tickets get $2 off each ticket.

Riders ages 2 to 12 need to bring their Easter baskets to collect filled eggs during the Easter Egg Hunt.

The hunt will be divided into age-appropriate groups.

While riding behind a vintage diesel locomotive, riders have the option to ride in open-air sightseeing cars or a vintage coach.

Guests are invited to visit the Hoosier Valley Railroad Museum grounds, where they can see railroad memorabilia, photographs, rolling stock, signals and vintage steam and diesel engines, all free of charge.

HVRM is an all-volunteer, not-for-profit organization dedicated to the preservation and education of railroading history. Special group events (including school groups) can be arranged during the week by contacting the depot.

The museum is always free, but there are fees for the train rides. HVRM is open Saturdays, all-year-round, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Central time). Reservations for train rides may be made online at hoosiervalley.org or by calling the depot at 574-896-3950 on Saturdays.

