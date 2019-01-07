EAST CHICAGO — Orthodox Christmas services held today at St. George Serbian Orthodox Church hold special significance for Cristen Carlson LuFrano and her family.
LuFrano's son, Carl Jude LuFrano, 4, is at the age when she believes he will really be able to appreciate his Serbian-Orthodox roots that go back five generations to the church's beginnings in the early 1900s.
"I look forward to showing him all the things now that he is getting older," LuFrano said.
LuFrano's own memories go back to when she was a young child in the late 1980s and include memories of her great-grandfather, Jovo Trbovich, one of the church's founders.
"I remember my great-grandfather on Christmas Eve taking straw from the representation of baby Jesus' manger. (My great-grandfather) could weave the straw and make crosses or wreaths out of it," LuFrano said.
"He was also the bell ringer. It was always nice going to services," she added.
Today is the date that some Eastern Orthodox churches celebrate Christmas, the Rev. Georgij Gligorov said.
Gligorov serves as parish priest at Sts. Peter and Paul Macedonian Orthodox Cathedral in Crown Point, which holds Orthodox Christmas services today.
The Feast of the Nativity of Christ is celebrated on Dec. 25 by most Christians, both in the West and East.
The celebration of Christmas on Jan. 7 by some Eastern Orthodox churches dates to the 16th century, when scientists during the time of Pope Gregory noticed a mistake in the Julian calendar, which dates from the time of the Roman Emperor Julius Caesar, 1 B.C. The Julian calendar was corrected; that's how we get the new Gregorian calendar that now all the world is following, Gligorov said.
For Mira Milosavljevic Carlson, mother of Christen LuFrano, Orthodox Christmas is all about carrying on her family's Serbian traditions, following deep religious beliefs and gathering with family and friends.
"It's like having two Christmases. The one on Jan. 7 celebrates more the religious aspect of the holiday. Both the 6th and 7th are more about the church. We will all be together," Carlson said.
Carlson lives in Clarendon Hills, Illinois, but continues to make the trek each week to the Indiana Harbor section of East Chicago to take part in weekly Sunday liturgies and sing in the choir.
"I grew up living across from the church. You never got to skip church," Carlson said.
Carlson said she likes the fact that the liturgy and traditions stay the same as when she was a child.
Those Orthodox Christmas traditions include the burning of the yule log at services on Christmas Eve (Sunday night this year) followed by the choir caroling by bus throughout the neighborhoods.
Fasting during Lent holds a special memory for Carlson, as do the special foods prepared by her family on Christmas Day.
Those foods include a pig with an apple in its mouth and a special loaf of bread, called "cesnica," prepared with a coin hidden inside for a lucky family member to find.
"Our traditions and connections have lasted," Carlson said.