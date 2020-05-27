EC Council approves West Calumet rezoning plan

EAST CHICAGO — The City Council has approved an ordinance that allows the rezoning of the former West Calumet housing site and Goodman Park.
The zoning goes from residential to light industrial and removes an obstacle so that Industrial Development Advantage, LLC, can proceed with plans to buy the site from the East Chicago Housing Authority for $2.1 million.
Plans are to build a distribution facility that could potentially generate from 400 to 900 full-time jobs, an executive from the company told the council earlier this month.
Not all community members were in favor of the rezoning because the new designation means the soil-contaminated site will have to be cleaned only for industrial use instead of the higher standard of cleaning residential zoning would require.
Council President Robert Garcia, D-5th, cast the lone vote against the ordinance, which passed by an 8-1 vote.
"I wanted to know what's the oversight of EPA with this company cleaning this site," Garcia said.
Councilman Terence Hill, D-3rd, sponsored the ordinance and said a the Environmental Protection Agency said in a letter it would conduct monitoring to make sure work in the area is done safely and without impact on nearby residents.
Garcia said he wanted the EPA to come before the council.
"Sending a letter is not the correct form of communication because we had plenty of questions," Garcia said.
Hill thanked his colleagues for their support of the rezoning ordinance. The land falls within Hill's district.
"They will be most definitely happy with our council," Hill said.
In other city news, the council adopted a resolution declaring its opposition to an attempt by NIPSCO and investor-owned utilities to increase customer rates to recover revenue lost during the coronavirus pandemic.
The resolution states that on May 4, NIPSCO and five unnamed investor-owned utility companies filed a petition with the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission (IURC) to request authorization to calculate pandemic-related costs so they can recover those costs from customers through a rate increase.
The resolution asks the IURC to deny the rate increase request and instead put in place further disconnect moratoriums and other consumer protection measures until the pandemic has ended.
Garcia, who co-sponsored the resolution with Councilman Kenneth Monroe, D-at-large, said NIPSCO raised its rates not long ago.
Anthony David Wilson
Age: 29
Residence: East Peoria, Illinois
Booking Number(s): 1803110
Arrest Date: March 31, 2018
Offense Description: Operating While Intoxicated; Operating While Intoxicated - Endangering a Person
Class: Misdemeanors
Dandre Lamar McKinney
Davonnus Marcus Johnson
Age: 25
Residence: Hillsboro, Illinois
Booking Number(s): 1802938
Arrest Date: March 25, 2018
Offense Description: Theft/Rec Stol Prop
Class: Felony D
Eric Lamont Phillips
Jason Anthony Temple
Age: 25
Residence: Hobart
Booking Number(s): 1803109
Arrest Date: March 31, 2018
Offense Description: Operating While Intoxicated; Operating While Intoxicated - Endangering a Person; Operating While Intoxicated - BAC - .08% -.15%
Class: Misdemeanors
Jessie James
Age: 45
Residence: Cedar Lake
Booking Number(s): 1802937
Arrest Date: March 25, 2018
Offense Description: OWI Endangering a Person, OWI
Class: Misdemeanor A, Misdemeanor C
John Jacob Allison
Jonathan Besonias
Age: 24
Residence: Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Booking Number(s): 1803050
Arrest Date: March 29, 2018
Offense Description: Sexual Battery
Class: Felony
Jonathan Ray Buckhouse
Age: 24
Residence: Maple Grove, Minnesota
Booking Number(s): 1802932
Arrest Date: March 25, 2018
Offense Description: OWI - at least .15%
Class: Misdemeanor A
Michael Lavell McCullough
Michael Wells
Mistylynn Louise Peterson
Phillip K Zarobsky
Age: 39
Residence: Orland Hills, Illinois
Booking Number(s): 1803127
Arrest Date: April 1, 2018
Offense Description: Operating While Intoxicated
Class: Misdemeanor
Ramon Noel Escobedo
Age: 37
Residence: Hammond
Booking Number(s): 1803052
Arrest Date: March 29, 2018
Offense Description: Robbery
Class: Felony
Ricardo Rene Ruiz Jr.
Sharlee G Wilkerson
