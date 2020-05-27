EC Council approves West Calumet rezoning plan

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

EAST CHICAGO — The City Council has approved an ordinance that allows the rezoning of the former West Calumet housing site and Goodman Park.

The zoning goes from residential to light industrial and removes an obstacle so that Industrial Development Advantage, LLC, can proceed with plans to buy the site from the East Chicago Housing Authority for $2.1 million.

Plans are to build a distribution facility that could potentially generate from 400 to 900 full-time jobs, an executive from the company told the council earlier this month.

Not all community members were in favor of the rezoning because the new designation means the soil-contaminated site will have to be cleaned only for industrial use instead of the higher standard of cleaning residential zoning would require.

Council President Robert Garcia, D-5th, cast the lone vote against the ordinance, which passed by an 8-1 vote.

"I wanted to know what's the oversight of EPA with this company cleaning this site," Garcia said.

Councilman Terence Hill, D-3rd, sponsored the ordinance and said a the Environmental Protection Agency said in a letter it would conduct monitoring to make sure work in the area is done safely and without impact on nearby residents.