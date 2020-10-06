EC Council asks court to intervene in fight for City Hall access

EAST CHICAGO — The City Council is asking Lake Superior Court to intervene in an ongoing dispute with the administration over optional public meeting sites.
The council filed paperwork in Lake Superior Court on Friday forcing Mayor Anthony Copeland and the executive staff to comply with a council ordinance declaring its right to designate council meeting locations.
The council originally requested a Nov. 10 trial date on the court motion. It now wants immediate compliance.
The council passed an ordinance in July, giving it the authority to designate what facilities it uses for meetings. It said it preferred the Heritage Hall community center to better adhere to social distancing during the pandemic.
The council tried twice in September to conduct meetings at Heritage but found itself locked out of the building.
City attorney Carla Morgan said the administration is awaiting a court decision on whether the council has the right to designated meeting places.
She has cited the extra work it would require city staff to prepare Heritage Hall, including meeting set-up, sanitizing and protection of the center's gym floor.
City Council attorney John Bushemi said the council wants immediate action because the lockouts have prevented important city business from being conducted.
The City Council used the courtroom of City Court Judge Sonya Morris to conduct meetings on Sept. 22 and 28, but Garcia said the council does not want to inconvenience the judge and her staff by continuing to hold meetings there.
Morgan said via email response that while the city's normal policy is to withhold comment on pending litigation, "we believe the City administration is on solid ground legally with regard to its policies concerning access to Park Department buildings."
She said the administration encourages safe participation in public meetings by residents, including doing so virtually through Zoom.
She said City Hall has the infrastructure necessary to allow meetings to be conducted with virtual access.
The City Council had been allowing access to meetings through Zoom while meeting at City Hall, but Garcia said the courtroom does not have internet access.
How much do mayors get paid in Northwest Indiana?
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.