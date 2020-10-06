EC Council asks court to intervene in fight for City Hall access

EAST CHICAGO — The City Council is asking Lake Superior Court to intervene in an ongoing dispute with the administration over optional public meeting sites.

The council filed paperwork in Lake Superior Court on Friday forcing Mayor Anthony Copeland and the executive staff to comply with a council ordinance declaring its right to designate council meeting locations.

The council originally requested a Nov. 10 trial date on the court motion. It now wants immediate compliance.

The council passed an ordinance in July, giving it the authority to designate what facilities it uses for meetings. It said it preferred the Heritage Hall community center to better adhere to social distancing during the pandemic.

The council tried twice in September to conduct meetings at Heritage but found itself locked out of the building.

City attorney Carla Morgan said the administration is awaiting a court decision on whether the council has the right to designated meeting places.

She has cited the extra work it would require city staff to prepare Heritage Hall, including meeting set-up, sanitizing and protection of the center's gym floor.