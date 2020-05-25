EC Council expected to OK West Calumet rezoning

Radel said his company will work with the Environmental Protection Agency to de-list the site, meaning to take off its Superfund designation.

City consultant Milton Reed also took part in the presentation and said the proposed project won't have a negative impact on human health and the environment.

"I have not seen a case where a developer offers $2.1 million dollars for a contaminated site that is listed as a Superfund," Reed said. "This technically has negative real estate value because of the contamination."

The lead and arsenic contaminated soil in the area limits what can be built there.

"(The) East Chicago Housing Authority, as well as HUD, has said that there will not be any more housing put in Zone 1 due to the contamination and how we had to go there and remove the people as well as tear down the properties in Zone 1," said Tia Cauley, executive director for the East Chicago Housing Authority.

Some believe the property should be cleaned to residential standards as opposed to the less stringent standards that would be required for industrial use.

Members of the public offered comment via Zoom teleconferencing due to the social distancing required because of the coronavirus pandemic.