EC Council OKs Heritage Hall use

EAST CHICAGO — The City Council has adopted an ordinance that would allow it to use the Heritage Hall Community Recreation Center to conduct public meetings of the council and to use other city facilities for community meetings conducted by council members.
Council President Robert Garcia, D-5th, said the extra space Heritage Hall would offer as opposed to the City Hall chambers would allow enough room to seat the entire council as social distancing is observed during the coronavirus pandemic.
He said the additional space would also provide for more distancing if a larger audience begins to attend meetings during the pandemic.
The council began holding meetings electronically via Zoom in April. Some council members have begun meeting again at City Hall, while others have continued to attend those meetings via Zoom.
Garcia said requests to use Heritage Hall have been denied by Mayor Anthony Copeland's office and that a reason given was that it could require overtime for employees to set up the space.
Garcia said the council would not need a stage set up and use of Heritage Hall shouldn't cause any overtime.
"They could set up some tables and some chairs, and that's it," Garcia said. "That's all we need."
City attorney Carla Morgan attended a meeting on June 29 at which the council adopted the ordinance on first and second reading, but she was not allowed to speak on the matter.
Morgan said the meeting was in violation of city code because it did not allow for communications from the mayor's office.
Morgan did not attend the meeting on July 2 at which the ordinance was adopted on final reading.
Garcia said he would have allowed Morgan to speak if she would have waited for a motion to be made and seconded to hear the ordinance prior to attempting to address the council on the matter.
He said the council did not have to include the opportunity for communications from the mayor's office on the meeting agenda because it was a special meeting of the council as opposed to a regular council meeting.
Councilman Terence Hill, D-3rd, said he spoke with Morgan and other city officials after the June 29 meeting and was told the Martin Luther King Center might be a better option for meetings since it could be kept set up and thus not require as much manpower than would be needed to set up and break down the Heritage Hall space for meetings.
Some council members said Heritage Hall would be more ideal because it could cause less confusion for residents as it is located nearby City Hall.
Garcia said Heritage Hall wouldn't be used to conduct council meetings once the pandemic is over.
The ordinance also would allow council members to use other city facilities, such as community centers, marina facilities and the police department gymnasium to hold community meetings.
"It requires cooperation by the city administration and the city departments to assist the council or an individual council member in using a city facility," City Council attorney John Bushemi said.
Councilwoman Gilda Orange, D-6th, asked how the council can make the administration pay overtime and suggested it was an example of the council going beyond its authority.
"We're not here to do the mayor's job or take over the city, because that's what it seems like to me that we're trying to do, is we're trying to run the city from the council chambers," Orange said.
The ordinance was adopted on final reading by a vote of 7-1.
Orange voted against the ordinance and Councilman Lenny Franciski, D-2nd, was not present.
