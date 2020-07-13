EC Council OKs Heritage Hall use

Morgan said the meeting was in violation of city code because it did not allow for communications from the mayor's office.

Morgan did not attend the meeting on July 2 at which the ordinance was adopted on final reading.

Garcia said he would have allowed Morgan to speak if she would have waited for a motion to be made and seconded to hear the ordinance prior to attempting to address the council on the matter.

He said the council did not have to include the opportunity for communications from the mayor's office on the meeting agenda because it was a special meeting of the council as opposed to a regular council meeting.

Councilman Terence Hill, D-3rd, said he spoke with Morgan and other city officials after the June 29 meeting and was told the Martin Luther King Center might be a better option for meetings since it could be kept set up and thus not require as much manpower than would be needed to set up and break down the Heritage Hall space for meetings.

Some council members said Heritage Hall would be more ideal because it could cause less confusion for residents as it is located nearby City Hall.

Garcia said Heritage Hall wouldn't be used to conduct council meetings once the pandemic is over.