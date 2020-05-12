EC council one step away from rezoning West Calumet housing site

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

EAST CHICAGO — The City Council on Monday approved on second reading an ordinance that allows the rezoning of the former West Calumet housing site and Goodman Park. A third and final vote is scheduled for May 18.

The area would go from residential zoning to light industrial to accommodate a proposed warehouse and distribution development.

Much discussion was had before the council voted unanimously to approve the ordinance, with some members claiming not enough information had been shared with them beforehand.

Councilman Terence Hill, D-3rd, said he had emailed each council member weeks ago to find out if there were any concerns over the rezoning of the properties that are in his district, and no responses were received. Hill said he also mailed residents in the third district to let them know of the plans for the area.

Councilman Emiliano Perez, D-at-large, said he is not opposed to the plan, but feels there are still many unanswered questions.

"I don't think that the community feels that they've had the opportunity to be heard," Perez said.