EC, Hammond prepare to settle with family of teen killed in 2017 police pursuit

HAMMOND — East Chicago and Hammond city officials are close to settling a wrongful death suit over a high speed police chase that left a Whiting teenager dead.

Court papers, made public this week, indicate the 2017 litigation was essentially resolved through recent mediation by attorneys for the two cities and the Whiting family of 13-year-old Juliana A. Chambers and her critically injured grandmother, Theresa Paramo.

City officials and attorneys familiar with the tentative settlement said it is not yet signed and declined comment on any cash settlement the cities offered the family.

The suit revolves around a 20-minute high speed police chase that began the afternoon of Feb. 15, 2017 with a shoplifting incident at a Strack and Van Til supermarket at 4725 Indianapolis Boulevard in East Chicago.

Police said Jessica S. Pichon, 30, of Danville, Illinois, went inside the grocery, loaded a cart with three cases of beer and started to leave without paying.

Court papers indicate the Pichon and Donnell Howard, 34, of Highland, were planning to sell the beer to buy drugs. When confronted by a store employee, Pichon grabbed one of the cases and ran into a waiting 2010 Dodge Durango driven by Howard.