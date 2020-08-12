You are the owner of this article.
EC, Hammond prepare to settle with family of teen killed in 2017 police pursuit
EC, Hammond prepare to settle with family of teen killed in 2017 police pursuit

STOCK Police - East Chicago
John J. Watkins, file, The Times

HAMMOND — East Chicago and Hammond city officials are close to settling a wrongful death suit over a high speed police chase that left a Whiting teenager dead.

Court papers, made public this week, indicate the 2017 litigation was essentially resolved through recent mediation by attorneys for the two cities and the Whiting family of 13-year-old Juliana A. Chambers and her critically injured grandmother, Theresa Paramo.

City officials and attorneys familiar with the tentative settlement said it is not yet signed and declined comment on any cash settlement the cities offered the family.

The suit revolves around a 20-minute high speed police chase that began the afternoon of Feb. 15, 2017 with a shoplifting incident at a Strack and Van Til supermarket at 4725 Indianapolis Boulevard in East Chicago.

Appeals court affirms 15-year prison term for Highland man's high-speed chase that killed Whiting girl

Police said Jessica S. Pichon, 30, of Danville, Illinois, went inside the grocery, loaded a cart with three cases of beer and started to leave without paying.

Court papers indicate the Pichon and Donnell Howard, 34, of Highland, were planning to sell the beer to buy drugs. When confronted by a store employee, Pichon grabbed one of the cases and ran into a waiting 2010 Dodge Durango driven by Howard.

Police said Howard nearly backed over an officer attempting to stop him and sped south on Indianapolis Boulevard, almost hitting several other cars in rush hour traffic while being pursued East Chicago police.

Three Hammond Police officers joined the high speed chase as it veered into that city and continued for several miles to the intersection of Gostlin and Columbia, where Howard’s vehicle ran a red light and struck the Whiting family’s Chevrolet Equinox.

Howard and Pinchon suffered few injuries, but the impact killed Chambers and incapacitated Paramo, who was driving the Equinox.

Two charged in fatal police pursuit that killed Whiting teen

Howard and Pinchon, who both have prior criminal histories, are each serving 15-year prison terms after pleading guilty to felony charges of resisting law enforcement. Both are appealing their sentences as unfairly long.

Attorneys for the Whiting family sued the two cities and several police officers involved in the car chase, alleging their pursuit of the shoplifters contributed to Chambers death and Paramo’s injuries.

State law permits private citizens to sue municipalities when law enforcement actions cause injuries and death. State law also limits the amount of money a citizen can recover from such litigation.

Officials in East Chicago and Hammond both expressed condolences and their sorrow over the tragedy in 2017, but opposed the wrongful death suit as technically flawed.

City attorneys entered into settlement talks this summer after failing to convince a federal judge to dismiss the suit.

