EC health department order imposes stricter COVID-19 rules on business, gatherings

The order had placed countywide limits on business capacity and hours, including at school and recreational sporting events.

Lake County — similar to Porter County, which rescinded its extra restrictions Jan. 18 — will follow the rules associated with the color-coded county classifications updated weekly by the Indiana Department of Health.

Holcomb's current executive order recommends no more than 50 people congregating in one location.

If Northwest Indiana COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations continue trending downward, the capacity limit for social gatherings and events increases to 50% in yellow counties and 100% in blue counties.

Under the state COVID-19 prevention standards, there are no other capacity caps at businesses, retailers, restaurants or bars — no matter a county's color classification.

But state rules say patrons must be able to maintain 6 feet of social distancing from others inside businesses, and food and drink only may be served and consumed if a patron is seated.