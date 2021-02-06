EC health department order imposes stricter COVID-19 rules on business, gatherings

EAST CHICAGO — The city's health department is imposing more stringent requirements on bars, restaurants and social gatherings to reduce the spread of COVID-19, even as Lake County health leaders rolls back restrictions countywide.
The health department order, signed Thursday by Dr. Paula Benchik-Abrinko, notes that Gov. Eric Holcomb's executive order allows counties and municipalities to impose stricter rules than the state if necessary.
The health department order states East Chicago continues to "observe upward trends in its positivity rate and has maintained an average in excess of 200 new weekly cases per 100,000 residents over the past four weeks."
Social gatherings, whether indoors or outdoors, must be limited to 25 or fewer people. This includes events at private clubs and banquet halls, and private parties and club meetings, the order states.
Bars, nightclubs, hookah bars, cigar bars, and gentlemen and ladies' clubs must lower capacity to 25% indoors. Restaurants and retail food establishments may remain open at 50% capacity, the order continues.
Until the order's end date of Feb. 28, bars, restaurants and nightclubs must be closed and clear of all customers from midnight through 5 a.m. nightly.
Additionally:
- All patrons or parties must be at least 6 feet away from people at other tables and people from other households, with no more than six people at any table.
- Table service is required for indoor dining or drink service; customers must remain seated at tables and may not be allowed to congregate in open areas.
- Bar patrons must be seated at tables, and may not be seated at the bar.
- No self-service is permitted at buffets or salad bars.
Holcomb's executive order authorizes the health department to enforce these rules and take action against businesses that fail to comply.
Enforcement will begin with a verbal warning. Further failure to comply will lead to an order to cease unsafe practices, followed up with an order to close.
If a business is ordered to close, it will be reported to the Secretary of State "and to any relevant licensing, permitting, or certifying board, commission or other entity for consideration of revocation proceedings" and the matter will be referred to law enforcement and/or the local prosecutor's office.
Meanwhile, the extra restrictions on business operations imposed Nov. 30 by the Lake County health officer to minimize the spread of COVID-19 were rescinded last week.
The order had placed countywide limits on business capacity and hours, including at school and recreational sporting events.
Lake County — similar to Porter County, which rescinded its extra restrictions Jan. 18 — will follow the rules associated with the color-coded county classifications updated weekly by the Indiana Department of Health.
Holcomb's current executive order recommends no more than 50 people congregating in one location.
If Northwest Indiana COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations continue trending downward, the capacity limit for social gatherings and events increases to 50% in yellow counties and 100% in blue counties.
Under the state COVID-19 prevention standards, there are no other capacity caps at businesses, retailers, restaurants or bars — no matter a county's color classification.
But state rules say patrons must be able to maintain 6 feet of social distancing from others inside businesses, and food and drink only may be served and consumed if a patron is seated.
Businesses open to the public also are required to ensure all employees and customers wear face coverings, and all businesses must maintain and follow a COVID-19 response plan that includes provisions for employee health screenings and enhanced sanitation.