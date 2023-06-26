EAST CHICAGO —The City Council has approved an ordinance providing additional funding for litigation settlements, but did not approve more money for the city's law department.

The ordinance was presented to the council with a request for $650,000 to come out of the city's general fund.

Joseph Allegretti, legal advisor to Mayor Anthony Copeland, said $300,000 is to go toward settlement of a case that involved a traffic accident.

"The person at fault was an East Chicago police officer who has since retired," Allegretti said.

A total of $90,000 is for settlement of a case involving fireworks.

"The city officials acting in interest of public safety damaged and destroyed a vendor's inventory of fireworks that were in a commercial building with residential units upstairs," Allegretti said.

Councilwoman Debra Bolaños, D-at-large, asked what the extra $260,000 requested in the ordinance was for because the total for the settlements comes to only $390,000.

Allegretti said the city's law department does not have enough money to pay lawyers to defend lawsuits against the city and the additional money was requested to get the law department through the rest of the year.

"The law department has been underfunded the last several years and it was underfunded for calendar year 2023," Allegretti said. "We are out of operating capital."

Councilman Terence Hill, D-3rd, made a motion to amend the dollar amount of the ordinance to $390,000. The ordinance in that amount was approved by a vote of 6-0 with three council members absent.

Allegretti told the council that not paying lawyers and not defending lawsuits will cost the city more money rather than save money.

He cautioned that results could include default judgements being entered against the city, a judge ordering that money be paid out of the general fund or repossession of fire trucks by the sheriff's office.

Angela Jones, attorney for the City Council, said no documents were provided to support the additional funding for the city's law department.

"This is additional money above and beyond what this Council has already approved," Jones said.

The City Council also considered ordinances presented on behalf of the city's Department of Special events.

The Council approved on second reading, by a vote of 5-0-1, an ordinance that provides $93,000 out of gaming funds to allow for a senior citizen lakefront event, a seniors Christmas party and a Veterans Day event.

Garcia said he would have preferred a break down by event showing how the money will be spent and said it is "a big slap in the face to us veterans" that the city did not have an event for Memorial Day.

The Council did not approve on second reading an ordinance that sought $137,500 in gaming funds to be used for citywide Christmas decorations.

Natalie Adams, a special events coordinator for the city, said a company is hired to install, take down and clean decorations already owned by the city.

She said some of the money would have also been used to replace lights damaged by squirrels and for additional lights at Kosciuszko and Washington Parks.

"We keep on spending hundreds of thousand of dollars on Christmas lights and I think sometimes it's just a little too much," Garcia said.

Bolaños suggested the money could be used instead for better street lighting in the city and joined Garcia in voting against the ordinance, which the Council favored by a count of 4-2 but fell short of the required 5 votes needed for a majority.

In other city news, the Council honored the late Ignacio "Nacho" Segura (1931-2012) by approving a resolution that allows a memorial street naming for the 40th block of Deal Street.

A sign that declares the block Ignacio "Nacho" Segura Street will be placed beneath the official street name.

Segura was as a precinct committeeman for 28 years in the city's Sunnyside Community. He also worked in the city's General Services Department for 10 years and was a member of the East Chicago Police Commission.

"He loved his community in Sunnyside," Councilwoman Stacy Winfield, D-4th said. "He was a mentor to me."