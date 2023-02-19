EAST CHICAGO — City residents and employees of East Chicago businesses are being provided a discount to entice them to use the Cline Avenue Bridge for travel.

To take advantage of the Community Rewards Program, two-axle vehicles and transponders can be registered at clineavenuetolls.com/Web/toll_discount.

Those who qualify will pay a toll of $1, versus the usual rate of $2.75 for vehicles with an I-PASS or E-Z Pass transponder.

Terry Velligan, general manager of operations for the Cline Avenue Bridge, told the City Council at its most recent meeting that the program is for passenger vehicles, but school city employees also can register for the program.

Velligan said the bridge is averaging about 3,000 vehicles a day. "And that's a combination of about 10 percent trucks."

Councilman Robert Garcia, D-5th, asked how long the discount program will last. Velligan said it is projected to last a year.

"After one year, we'll evaluate it," Velligan said.

In other business, the council voted unanimously on third and final reading to approve an additional appropriation ordinance that provides $2 million so the Engineering Department can perform infrastructure replacement and improvement work.

"Some 1.2 (million) out of the $2 million will go toward asphalt and concrete repairs throughout the city," City Engineer William Allen said.