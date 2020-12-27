EC tables transfer station proposal

EAST CHICAGO — The City Council has voted to table consideration of a resolution that would grant a special use permit to allow for a non-hazardous waste transfer station at 1150 E. 145th St.

The property is currently zoned for heavy industry and the city's Board of Zoning Appeals adopted a motion which recommends the special use permit.

Representatives of the city's planning department addressed the council during its Dec. 14 meeting and it was stated that residue from rail cars, including petroleum-based product and food product, would be transferred at the site on its way to Newton County.

"When I think of rail cars, I think that the bulk of what goes through rail cars is hazardous," said Councilman Emiliano Perez, D-at-large.

Perez, who made the motion to table, said he wanted more information and would like the petitioner, James Kornas, to be present when the resolution is considered.

Council President Robert Garcia, D-5th, said there is nothing in the proposed resolution that provides protection for the city nor a list of products that would be handled.

"The last thing we need here is another dump site," Garcia said. "Even if it's temporary."