EC tables transfer station proposal

EAST CHICAGO — The City Council has voted to table consideration of a resolution that would grant a special use permit to allow for a non-hazardous waste transfer station at 1150 E. 145th St.
The property is currently zoned for heavy industry and the city's Board of Zoning Appeals adopted a motion which recommends the special use permit.
Representatives of the city's planning department addressed the council during its Dec. 14 meeting and it was stated that residue from rail cars, including petroleum-based product and food product, would be transferred at the site on its way to Newton County.
"When I think of rail cars, I think that the bulk of what goes through rail cars is hazardous," said Councilman Emiliano Perez, D-at-large.
Perez, who made the motion to table, said he wanted more information and would like the petitioner, James Kornas, to be present when the resolution is considered.
Council President Robert Garcia, D-5th, said there is nothing in the proposed resolution that provides protection for the city nor a list of products that would be handled.
"The last thing we need here is another dump site," Garcia said. "Even if it's temporary."
The resolution is expected to be back on the agenda for consideration next month.
The City Council did unanimously approve on second reading an ordinance that would establish COVID-19 personnel policies for first responders and restore certain lost employment benefits retroactive to the declaration of the State of Indiana Public Health Disaster Emergency.
The ordinance states first responders are currently ineligible to receive Expanded Family Medical Leave and Emergency Paid Sick Leave benefits under the city administration's COVID-19 employee policies and seeks to rescind the exclusion of first responders.
The ordinance also states that first responders have been required to use paid leave benefits such as sick leave and vacation pay due to absences related to COVID-19 and intends to restore such benefits lost.
There had been concern expressed by some council members when the ordinance was first considered that it did not contain a set number of days an individual could be out and still covered without loss of pay or days off.
But City Council attorney John Bushemi said the ordinance would make first responders eligible for the maximum two weeks of paid COVID-related sick leave that other city employees are allowed.
"This ordinance would simply plug first responders into that same entitlement," Bushemi said.
David Mata, president of East Chicago Firefighters Local 365, told the council he did not see language in the ordinance that specifies reimbursement of lost wages.
He said there are new firefighters who don't have sick time built up yet and some have been off payroll for 10 or more days.
"I just want to make sure that they are going to get those wages reimbursed back," Mata said.
Garcia said he expects the ordinance to be amended before consideration on third and final reading.
The council approved the ordinance on second reading despite objection from city attorney Carla Morgan.
Morgan said the ordinance is in conflict with an order from Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb that grants authority to the executive branch of the city to determine who are essential workers and to assist the state in the implementation of the Families First Coronavirus Response Act.
The council also gave unanimous approval to a resolution that allows more time for money to be paid back to the city's general fund.
In May, the council authorized a temporary transfer to the water utility fund from the general fund with a Dec. 31 deadline to repay the $2,000,000 loan.
The new resolution extends that deadline until June 30, 2021.
"We are unable to repay the loan due to cash flow shortage," said Winna Guzman, water department director.
The resolution states the shortage is due to a delay in collecting revenue from customer billing.