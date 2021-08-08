Economic growth zone could face water supply problem

LAPORTE — An area outside LaPorte with new industry and upscale housing could have their faucets go dry.
The City Council, with support from Mayor Tom Dermody, has chosen not to renew an agreement to provide water to the 39 North Conservancy District.
The council decided to let the agreement expire in four years unless the district takes the costly steps to eliminate a fire safety risk.
“It’s a dangerous situation,” Dermody said.
The conservancy district formed in 1999 extended a 12-inch line along a 2-mile stretch of Ind. 39 to bring water in from the city.
Industrial growth across from Briar Leaf Golf Course and new upscale housing at the 18-hole course followed — along with greater demand for water.
The line is still plenty large enough to meet the average daily needs of customers, said LaPorte Water Department Superintendent Tim Werner.
However, LaPorte Fire Chief Andy Snyder said the line is now too narrow to guarantee fast enough delivery of the volume of water needed to adequately fight a fire.
Snyder said the bigger the fire, the greater the risk of the line not keeping up with demand.
The district has been seeking grants to help pay for construction of a 500,000 gallon water tower.
Werner said a tower connected to a second 12-inch supply line would give firefighters two sources to draw from at the same time to meet their needs.
“It doubles the amount of water you can extract from that system,” he said.
He estimated the cost of a tower at anywhere from $1.3 million to $3.4 million dollars.
Werner said he would also like the district to do what’s needed for its system to not have a negative impact, periodically, on water quality for some customers in the city.
Dermody said he believes conservancy district members have been dragging their feet and hopes an expiration date on the service agreement gets them moving faster toward a solution.
He also expressed interest in knowing if conservancy district property owners might be concerned enough to want to be annexed into the city.
Conservancy District President Mark Childress said the city still benefits economically from growth within the district.
Presently, construction of 40 townhouses is proposed just north of the golf course.
“We ask you to grow with us, not exclude us,” Childress said.
Ed Arnold, a founding member of the conservancy district and owner of Hampton Inn, accused the city of being out to annex.
He said the district was formed by 22 property owners who struggled to finance over 20 years the work necessary for connecting to city water and further develop the area.
“I just don’t think it’s right that the city should use their leverage to try and force their will on this group of citizens that paid their own way,” Arnold said.