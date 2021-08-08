Economic growth zone could face water supply problem

Werner said a tower connected to a second 12-inch supply line would give firefighters two sources to draw from at the same time to meet their needs.

“It doubles the amount of water you can extract from that system,” he said.

He estimated the cost of a tower at anywhere from $1.3 million to $3.4 million dollars.

Werner said he would also like the district to do what’s needed for its system to not have a negative impact, periodically, on water quality for some customers in the city.

Dermody said he believes conservancy district members have been dragging their feet and hopes an expiration date on the service agreement gets them moving faster toward a solution.

He also expressed interest in knowing if conservancy district property owners might be concerned enough to want to be annexed into the city.

Conservancy District President Mark Childress said the city still benefits economically from growth within the district.

Presently, construction of 40 townhouses is proposed just north of the golf course.

“We ask you to grow with us, not exclude us,” Childress said.