Economy stalls plans for new Griffith town hall/cop shop

GRIFFITH — A new Town Hall/Police Station, originally slated for completion next year, is in limbo because of the national economy.

"For right now, the Town Council has decided to put the construction on indefinite hold," Council President Rick Ryfa, R-3rd, said Tuesday. "Supply costs are still very high and uncertain."

The work was supposed to have started this year on a joint facility directly behind the town hall and police station buildings.

But, as the national inflation rate continued to skyrocket, the cost of new construction prompted the council to consider using the largely vacant Franklin Center building.

The town-owned facility, which was first an elementary school, lost its biggest tenant in 2020 when the YMCA moved into the shuttered Ready Elementary School building.

A study was started on whether the historic building's interior could be renovated to accommodate the needs of the town offices and police department.

"(The) full study has not been completed," Ryfa said. "The main issue is current costs and supply chain issues."

So, at this juncture, it is not known whether the new location will be in a brand-new building or within the Franklin Center.

"We are going to see what happens with those costs, inflation and interest rates as we get into a new year," Ryfa said.

The council originally planned for construction of a two-story, 24,000-square-foot facility to begin June 8 and be complete by the same date in 2023.

When the new facility eventually opens, the old hall and station will be razed to provide a parking lot for downtown shoppers and visitors.

This part of the plan could still happen if the two departments end up in Franklin Center.

"We will look at all options, but I think at least one of the old buildings would be torn down for parking," Ryfa said in August.