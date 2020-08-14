Edgewater promotes continued growth in primary care

The dedication ceremony coincided with National Health Centers Week Aug. 9-15. This is an annual celebration to raise awareness about the accomplishments of this country’s health centers over the past five decades.

This year’s celebration has added significance with frontline providers, staff and patients who have died during the COVID-19 pandemic. During this week, citizens are encouraged to light a candle in tribute to community health workers and patients who’ve lost their lives.

The week’s 2020 theme is “Lighting the way for healthier communities today and in the future.” Hughes used this observance to celebrate patients and staff.

“We serve the entire community,” Hughes said. “Anyone who is in need is coming to us.”

By adding primary care, Hughes continued, Edgewater can address patients’ physical, mental and social needs.

Looking ahead, Hughes said the main office has plans to add a pediatrics wing. Beyond that, Edgewater is looking to expand services at a Merrillville site, the president-CEO said.

“Stay tuned,” Hughes said. “This is just an introduction to what we’re doing.”