Edgewater promotes continued growth in primary care

GARY — During a week dedicated to health centers nationally, Edgewater Health celebrated its most recent growth, with an eye to the future.
Edgewater and local government and business officials participated in a ribbon-cutting Wednesday for the health facility’s primary care expansion at its main office at 1100 W. Sixth Ave.
The addition on the second floor features a doctor’s office and three exam rooms that replace the previous smaller primary care clinic on the first floor.
“I love it,” said Dr. Danita Johnson Hughes, president and CEO of Edgewater. “There are people who need this. The vulnerable, the uninsured are able to access this care. We see people every day, regardless of their ability to pay.”
Founded in 1974, the former Edgewater Systems for Balanced Living Inc. has been providing mental health services for residents of Gary and the surrounding community. Since 2016, Edgewater Health expanded its services to provide primary care, now available at all four facilities in Gary and one center in Griffith.
Primary care includes adult well care, internal medicine, women’s health, sick visits, physical exams, disease screening, chronic disease management, patient education, lab screening, electrocardiograms, and checking on blood flow and the amount of sugar in the blood.
The dedication ceremony coincided with National Health Centers Week Aug. 9-15. This is an annual celebration to raise awareness about the accomplishments of this country’s health centers over the past five decades.
This year’s celebration has added significance with frontline providers, staff and patients who have died during the COVID-19 pandemic. During this week, citizens are encouraged to light a candle in tribute to community health workers and patients who’ve lost their lives.
The week’s 2020 theme is “Lighting the way for healthier communities today and in the future.” Hughes used this observance to celebrate patients and staff.
“We serve the entire community,” Hughes said. “Anyone who is in need is coming to us.”
By adding primary care, Hughes continued, Edgewater can address patients’ physical, mental and social needs.
Looking ahead, Hughes said the main office has plans to add a pediatrics wing. Beyond that, Edgewater is looking to expand services at a Merrillville site, the president-CEO said.
“Stay tuned,” Hughes said. “This is just an introduction to what we’re doing.”
Ben Clement, chief strategy officer for Edgewater, said telehealth is another growing service Edgewater offers, with more than 80% of primary care patients using that virtual medical visit.
Telehealth involves the use of communications technologies to provide health care from a distance. Basically, telehealth provides a “virtual visit” with a health care provider through a phone call or video chat.
Each of the new primary care exam rooms features a “patient point” screen, enabling patients to ask health-related questions.
Dr. Marshall James, medical director of the new clinic, described the expansion as “rather nice. It’s still a work in progress, but it will be good.”
