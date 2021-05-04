Educartion roundup

Bob Jones University

Phoebe Alger, a senior pursuing a Bachelors degree in History from Bob Jones University, was hired before graduation as a first grade teacher at First Baptist Christian School in Danville, Illinois. Alger is a resident of Valparaiso.

Trine cheer team places 2nd at competition

Trine University cheerleading traveled to Florida to compete in this year's Universal Cheerleaders Association (UCA) College Cheerleading Nationals in the Open Small Coed division and returned home with a runner-up finish.

Team members included Jasmine Cuadrado of Portage, majoring in Exercise Science at Trine, and Autumn Timm of LaPorte, majoring in Criminal Justice-BS at Trine

The event was a two-day process with a preliminary round held on April 27 and finals held on April 28. The overall winner was determined by averaging the two performance scores for a final event score.

The Thunder turned in a performance score of 83.1 in the final round making their event score 81.45 just 1.5 points behind the first-place team.