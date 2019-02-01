Chesterton High School All State Orchestra
Three Chesterton High School students Libby Gibson, Gavin Dooley and Sarah Harmon rehearsed and performed with the prestigious 2019 INASTA (Indiana America String Teachers Association) All-State Orchestra as part of the Indiana Music Educator’s Professional Development Conference at the historic Embassy Theatre in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Dr. Soo Han of Baldwin-Wallace College directed the group and they performed the Leonard Bernstein’s Symphonic Dances from West Side Story. These students have been preparing for this event since their audition last fall. They competed with high school musicians across the state and the top 68 string musicians were accepted. Gibson placed eighth (in the state) on viola, Gavin Dooley placed fourth on cello and Sarah Harmon placed third of all competing violinists in the state.
Tri-M Music Honor Society inductees names
The Chesterton High School Music Department welcomed its first class of Tri-M Music Honor Society inductees. The Tri-M Music Honor Society is an international program dedicated to the recognition of exceptional music students that meet the music, academic, leadership and character criteria asked of every Tri-M member. Tri-M is a program of the National Association for Music Education, which is the largest arts education association in the world. Through performance and community service, students will develop confidence, creativity, critical thinking, compassion and a host of other leadership skills sure to serve them well in school and beyond.
Members of the inaugural class of Tri-M honorees are: Joseph Adcock, Agia Amezcua-Bone, Colin Campbell, Chloe Deterling, Gavin Dooley, Libby Gibson, Emma Healy, Ryan Herr, Maggie Lesher, Maria Schmahl, Olivia Smilguis, Haleigh Smith, Emerson Stobbe and Kayla Szymanski.
Valparaiso Fire Department partners with Valparaiso Community Schools for school safety
The Valparaiso Fire Department and the Valparaiso Community Schools have partnered to expand school safety. “Stop the Bleed” kits are in the process of being placed in fire extinguisher cabinets in VCS schools. Fire extinguisher cabinets containing the kits will be labeled with a white decal that has a red plus sign and the letter “V." The kits are designed to control life-threatening bleeding in the event of an emergency in or outside of the school, and have been distributed and labeled to allow educators to act in a time of need. The initiative is part of a larger “Stop the Bleed” program that has been implemented by the Valparaiso Fire Department over the past year. VCS educators and staff are being trained on the use of the kits by personnel from the Valparaiso Fire Department. The VCS program has been funded by grants from NIPSCO and First Source Bank.