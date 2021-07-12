Education roundup

Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi.

The following students have been named to the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi:

Sarah Hearn Sayre of Cedar Lake, a student at University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign;

Christopher Sayre of Cedar Lake, a student at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign;

Sydney Wood of Lansing, a student at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

Sagniaw Valley State University

Renae E. Warren of Chesterton has earned a spot on Saginaw Valley State University's Winter 2021 semester Deans' List.

Miami University

Miami University students who are ranked in the top 3% of undergraduate students within each division for second semester 2020-21 have been named to the President's list recognizing academic excellence.

Region students include: Cara Kroeger of Chesterton, earning a B.S. in Business degree in Accountancy;

Meredith Hansen of Valparaiso, earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in Biochemistry, Premedical Studies;