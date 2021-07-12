Education roundup

Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi.
The following students have been named to the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi:
Sarah Hearn Sayre of Cedar Lake, a student at University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign;
Christopher Sayre of Cedar Lake, a student at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign;
Sydney Wood of Lansing, a student at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.
Sagniaw Valley State University
Renae E. Warren of Chesterton has earned a spot on Saginaw Valley State University's Winter 2021 semester Deans' List.
Miami University
Miami University students who are ranked in the top 3% of undergraduate students within each division for second semester 2020-21 have been named to the President's list recognizing academic excellence.
Region students include: Cara Kroeger of Chesterton, earning a B.S. in Business degree in Accountancy;
Meredith Hansen of Valparaiso, earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in Biochemistry, Premedical Studies;
Meechie Poston of Gary, earning a B.S. in Social Work, Certificate degree in Social Work, Fostering Just Communities;
Wheaton College
The following students have received Dean's List honors at Wheaton College:
Adilene Lopez of Schererville; Laleigh Olthof of Cedar Lake; Anna Plett of Chesterton; Alec Rittgers of Valparaiso; Grace Ritzema of Cedar Lake; Nathan Ritzema of Cedar Lake; Isabelle Wachs of Valparaiso; Talya Wolf of LaPorte.