Education roundup

Manchester University

Antonae Cofield of Hammond has been awarded Holl Scholarship at Manchester University. The Donald E. Gavit Middle/High School graduate is majoring in Biology-Chemistry at the campus in North Manchester, Indiana.

And Trent Delliquadri of Chesterton has been awarded the Hollenberg Scholarship at Manchester University.

Kaitlyn Freel of LaPorte has been awarded the George and Jeannette Bock Endowed Scholarship at Manchester University.

A graduate of LaPorte High School, Freel is majoring in Early Childhood and Elementary Education at the campus in North Manchester.

Sieon Roberts of Hobart has been awarded the Genita Speicher, Bernice Noble, Lena and Frank Smith Scholarship at Manchester University.

A graduate of Indiana Connections Academy, Roberts is majoring in Instrumental Music Education at the campus in North Manchester, Indiana.

Milwaukee School of Engineering

Region students have been named to the Fall Quarter Dean's List at the Milwaukee School of Engineering.

They are:

Hope Huenecke of Crown Point, pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Architectural Engineering; Faith Matta of Valparaiso, pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Architectural Engineering.

Trine University's Allen School of Engineering and Computing

Arizona Lenski of Merrillville was inducted into Order of the Engineerin Trine University's Allen School of Engineering and Computing during a ceremony on Dec. 7.

Students named to Trine University Dean's List

Several Region students were named to Trine University's Dean's List honors for the fall term.

They included Christopher Gault of LaPorte, Caden Heminger of Valparaiso, Joshua Hoogewerf of Crown Point, Hunger Niksch of Lowell, Ashlee Orman of Michigan City, Alexander Pickett of Hobart, Augustine Vargas of Hammond and Michael Worosz of Griffith.