Education roundup

University of Alabama
Alecsander Mshar of Crown Point is a 2022 recipient of the prestigious Randall Outstanding Undergraduate Research Award from The University of Alabama.
Mshar is an Electrical Engineering major.
Manchester University
Rebecca Colbert of Chesterton was awarded the Spirt Award by the Harry H. Henney '35 and Jeanette Henney Department of Education at Manchester University. Colbert is majoring in History.
Central College
Central College hosted a weeklong Celebration of Undergraduate Research and Creative Inquiry event to showcase the many projects by Central students during the 2021-2022 academic year.
Jacob Harris, of Crown Point, presented Japan and the United States in the Post-War Japan since 1945.
Trine University
Trine University's NASA Rover team took second place overall in the college and university division of the 2022 NASA Human Exploration Rover Challenge (HERC), the highest finish for Trine in the competition's history.
Connor Malmquist of Valparaiso is a member of the team.
Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi
Two Region students have been initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines.
The are Noelle Michael of Valparaiso, a student at Butler University, and Guadalupe Ramirez of Munster, a student at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign