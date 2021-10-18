Education roundup

Manchester University

Manchester University has selected 41 first-year students to join the Honors Program. Local students include Rayann Nowacki of Lake Station and Sieon Roberts of Hobart.

University of Maryland Global Campus

Several Region students made the Dean's List for the summer term at University of Maryland Global Campus UMGC.

They include Cesar Menendezlozano of Lansing, Samantha Martin of Munster, William Lundy of Valparaiso, and Thomas Cason of Hammond.

Biola University

Two Region students have been named to the Dean's List at Biola University.

They include Adeline Horb of Valparaiso, majoring in Cinema and Media Arts, and Kaiden Tolkamp of DeMotte, majoring in English.

Manchester University

Manchester University students in the Theatre Society will present an original play on Nov. 5 and 6.

Taking part in the production Sieon Roberts of Hobart, Andrea Faith Vance of Portage, and Diana Wilson of Portage.