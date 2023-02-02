University of Notre Dame

Elizabeth M. Fesko of Dyer has been named to the Dean's List in the University of Notre Dame's first year of studies for outstanding scholarship for the fall semester.

Monmouth College

Three Region students have been named to the Dean's List at Monmouth College.

They are Xandru Borst of Schererville, Mason Martisauskas of Merrillville and Andrea Tapia of Merrillville.

Miami University

Two Valparaiso residents have been named to the President's List for the fall semester at Miami University.

They are Nick Hanson, earning a B.S. in Business in Business Economics, Finance, and Elliott Bland of Valparaiso, earning a B.S. in Business in Finance, Real Estate.

Alma College

Jamie Sherman of Crown Point and Vicky Villarosa of Crown Point have been named to the Dean's List at Alma College for the fall term.

University of Maryland

University of Maryland Global Campus (UMGC) graduated more than 7,600 students worldwide in fall 2022. Students from all 50 states, five U.S. territories, and 18 countries earned UMGC degrees.

Those graduates included Aaron R. Tapley of Valparaiso, with an Associate of Arts in General Studies degree, and Derek C. Jacobs of Chesterton, with an Associate of Arts in General Studies

Albion College

Four area students have been named to the Dean's List for the fall semester at Albion College.

They are Beata Karwaczka of Schererville, a sophomore at Albion; Declan Tharp of Chesterton, majoring in finance with minors in communication studies and history and a concentration in the Carl A. Gerstacker Institute for Business and Management; Raymond Keane of Chesterton, majoring in economics and management with a minor in communication studies and Tara Cannon of DeMotte.

Central Methodist University

Two Region students have been named to the fall Dean's List at Central Methodist University.

They include Calista Guadalupe Andrade of Crown Point, and Dominic Wolfgang Companiott of Hammond.

Buena Vista University

Two Region student are among the fall graduates from Buena Vista University.

Jennifer Martinez of Gary graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in political studies, and Latrice Hodges of Calumet City graduated with a Bachelor of Science.

Lewis University

Saenovia Poole of Crown Point, studying Political Science BA at Lewis University, was included in the case of the university's Philip Lynch Theatre production of "The Sun Serpent."

Lasallian Universities Center for Education

Some 22 college students at Lewis University are headed to Rome, Italy this spring to study Lasallian Universities Center for Education.

Kyle Downar-Clark of Lansing, who is studying bybersecurity BS at Lewis University, is among those in the program.

The students live in the Generalate, the motherhouse of the De La Salle Christian Brothers in Rome, Italy.

Trine University

Five Region students completed their degrees at the end of the fall semester at Trine University.

They include Jeffrey Ballard of Munster, Michael Hudson of Hebron, Arizona Lenski of Merrillville, Peyton Marker of LaPorte, and Angel Sanchez of Valparaiso.