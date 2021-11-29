Education roundup

Augustana College
The Augustana College Department of Music presents Christmas at Augustana Dec. 4 and 5 in Centennial Hall.
Student musicians will take the stage for the shows, featuring performances by the Augustana Brass Ensemble, Augustana Symphony Orchestra, Ascension Ringers, Augustana Choir, Jenny Lind Vocal Ensemble and Augustana Concert Chorale.
Annaliese Fletcher of Valparaiso will perform with the Jenny Lind Vocal Ensemble.
Baldwin Wallace University
Emily Michalak of Highland was among more than 130 transfer students welcomed to the Baldwin Wallace University campus this fall who claimed over $1.6 million in merit scholarships based on their previous college accomplishments.
Michalak, a graduate of Highland High School, is majoring in theatre acting and directing.
Palmer College of Chiropractic
Three Region students have been named to the summer 2021 trimester Dean's List at Palmer College of Chiropractic's main campus in Davenport, Iowa.
They include Emily Barber of Rensselaer, Alyssa Cappelletti of Crown Point, and Anna Oppermann of St. John.
Loyola University Maryland
As first-year students embark on their college experience, they will all take part in Loyola's living learning program, Messina.
Sophie Webdell of Valparaiso is among those students.
DePauw University
Natalie Michaels of Valparaiso has been named a DePauw Presidential Ambassador.
These seniors serve as official student representatives at university and alumni gatherings with focus on making guests feel welcomed, engaged and warmly assisted and hold themselves to the highest possible standard at all times, representing the very best of DePauw.