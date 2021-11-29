Education roundup

Augustana College

The Augustana College Department of Music presents Christmas at Augustana Dec. 4 and 5 in Centennial Hall.

Student musicians will take the stage for the shows, featuring performances by the Augustana Brass Ensemble, Augustana Symphony Orchestra, Ascension Ringers, Augustana Choir, Jenny Lind Vocal Ensemble and Augustana Concert Chorale.

Annaliese Fletcher of Valparaiso will perform with the Jenny Lind Vocal Ensemble.

Baldwin Wallace University

Emily Michalak of Highland was among more than 130 transfer students welcomed to the Baldwin Wallace University campus this fall who claimed over $1.6 million in merit scholarships based on their previous college accomplishments.

Michalak, a graduate of Highland High School, is majoring in theatre acting and directing.

Palmer College of Chiropractic

Three Region students have been named to the summer 2021 trimester Dean's List at Palmer College of Chiropractic's main campus in Davenport, Iowa.