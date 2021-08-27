Education roundup

Manchester University
Manchester University conferred degrees on the Class of 2021 this spring
The following local students earned degrees:
Landon Balch of Rensselaer, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice;
Rhylee Beshears of Gary, graduated with a Master of Athletic Training;
Harvey Davis of Wheatfield, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Political Science;
Kendra Davis of Hammond,graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Biology;
Jessica Evans of Lake Station, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Psychology;
Lucas Fontanez of Lowell, graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in Biology;
Ashley Ford of Valparaiso, graduated with a Master of Science in Pharmacogenomics;
Joshua Gonzalez of Portage, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Environmental Studies;
Princess Graham of Merrillville, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Social Work;
Ania Ksiezyc of LaPorte, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Environmental Studies, Art;
Madeline Livinghouse of LaPorte, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Early Childhood & Elementary Education;
Jillian Manis of Merrillville, graduated with a Master of Accountancy in Accounting;
Alexis Mokos of Cedar Lake, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science & Fitness;
Haley Perez of Portage, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science & Fitness;
Sylvia Pritt of Wheatfield, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics;
Kobe Roberson of Michigan City, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Excercise Science & Fitness;
Heather Steele of Lake Village, graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in Early Childhood & Elementary Education;
Nicholas Surber of Crown Point, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Sociology;
Amaris Taylor of Hammond, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Biology-Chemistry;
Kendal Torrence of Lowell, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Sociology;
Joshua Vecchi of Valparaiso, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science & Fitness;
Tumi Vo of LaPorte, graduated with a Doctor of Pharmacy;
Anna Wright of Chesterton, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Psychology;