Education roundup

Manchester University

Manchester University conferred degrees on the Class of 2021 this spring

The following local students earned degrees:

Landon Balch of Rensselaer, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice;

Rhylee Beshears of Gary, graduated with a Master of Athletic Training;

Harvey Davis of Wheatfield, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Political Science;

Kendra Davis of Hammond,graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Biology;

Jessica Evans of Lake Station, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Psychology;

Lucas Fontanez of Lowell, graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in Biology;

Ashley Ford of Valparaiso, graduated with a Master of Science in Pharmacogenomics;

Joshua Gonzalez of Portage, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Environmental Studies;

Princess Graham of Merrillville, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Social Work;

Ania Ksiezyc of LaPorte,  graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Environmental Studies, Art;

Madeline Livinghouse of LaPorte, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Early Childhood & Elementary Education;

Jillian Manis of Merrillville, graduated with a Master of Accountancy in Accounting;

Alexis Mokos of Cedar Lake, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science & Fitness;

Haley Perez of Portage, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science & Fitness;

Sylvia Pritt of Wheatfield, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics;

Kobe Roberson of Michigan City, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Excercise Science & Fitness;

Heather Steele of Lake Village, graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in Early Childhood & Elementary Education;

Nicholas Surber of Crown Point, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Sociology;

Amaris Taylor of Hammond, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Biology-Chemistry;

Kendal Torrence of Lowell, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Sociology;

Joshua Vecchi of Valparaiso, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science & Fitness;

Tumi Vo of LaPorte, graduated with a Doctor of Pharmacy;

Anna Wright of Chesterton, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Psychology;

