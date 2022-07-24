 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Education roundup

  • 0

University of Tampa

Two Region students have graduated from the University of Tampa.

They are Jeffrey St. Aubin, of Valparaiso, who graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Film and Media Arts BA, and Tyler Pollert, of St. John, who graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Marine Science-Biology BS.

Albion College

Two Region residents have been named to the Dean's List at Albion College.

They are Chesterton student Raymond Keane, a senior at the college, and Calumet City resident Jada Macon, who graduated with a degree in kinesiology-exercise science with a minor in ethnic studies.

University of Utah

Several Region students have been named to the Dean's List at University of Utah.

They are Emma Katherine Olson of Chesterton, Nehemiah Zane Spinks of Crown Point, Mark Edward Nilson of Crown Point, Jacob Cade Mathews of Valparaiso, John Arthur Koch of Valparaiso, Emily Christine Bath of Valparaiso and Jack Alexander Landmesser of Munster.

Elmira College

Ashley Span of Hammond was among the graduates celebrated at the 164th Elmira College Commencement on June 5. 

Milwaukee School of Engineering

Zachary Fisch of Griffith received a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering with Honors from the Milwaukee School of Engineering

