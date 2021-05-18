 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Education roundup
urgent

Education roundup

University of Tampa

Anna McCormick, of Crown Point, has grated from the University of Tampa with a Bachelor of Science - B.S. Degree in Chemistry-ACS Certified BS.

Ohio Dominican University

Savannah White, of Crown Point, has been named to Ohio Dominican University's 2021 spring semester Dean's List.

Graceland University

The honor roll lists for Graceland University's 2021 spring term have been announced, and Kyrron Davis, of Dyer, has been named to the president's list.

DePauw University

A DePauw-record 103 student-athletes have earned induction into the Chi Alpha Sigma National College Athlete Honor Society this year and they are among the over 700 Tigers student-athletes to be recognized since the organization was founded at DePauw in 1996.

Those inducted include Jenny Noll, of LaPorte, and  Kenneth Decker, of Crown Point.

Bob Jones University

Katelyn Landkrohn, a Sophomore Child Development major from Crown Point, has been named to the Bob Jones University dean's list for the spring semester.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Sky is Gaza City lights up as Israeli jets continue airstrikes

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts