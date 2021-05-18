Education roundup

University of Tampa

Anna McCormick, of Crown Point, has grated from the University of Tampa with a Bachelor of Science - B.S. Degree in Chemistry-ACS Certified BS.

Ohio Dominican University

Savannah White, of Crown Point, has been named to Ohio Dominican University's 2021 spring semester Dean's List.

Graceland University

The honor roll lists for Graceland University's 2021 spring term have been announced, and Kyrron Davis, of Dyer, has been named to the president's list.

DePauw University

A DePauw-record 103 student-athletes have earned induction into the Chi Alpha Sigma National College Athlete Honor Society this year and they are among the over 700 Tigers student-athletes to be recognized since the organization was founded at DePauw in 1996.

Those inducted include Jenny Noll, of LaPorte, and Kenneth Decker, of Crown Point.

Bob Jones University

Katelyn Landkrohn, a Sophomore Child Development major from Crown Point, has been named to the Bob Jones University dean's list for the spring semester.

