Manchester University

Manchester University congratulates 347 undergraduate students who were named to the Spring 2023 Dean's List.

Those from the Region and the degrees they are pursing include:

Jillian Adamczyk of Hebron, studying Exercise Science and Fitness;

Serina Bachman of Lowell, Elementary Education;

Darvoni Christopher of Gary, K-12 human performance education;

James Corgan of Hobart, Psychology;

Madison Cunningham of Lowell, English/Language Arts Education;

Audrianna Diaz of LaPorte, History;

Alee Eaker of Lowell, Medical Technology;

Luke Fassoth of Portage, Exercise Science and Fitness;

Isabella Flores of Valparaiso, Sport Management;

Kaitlyn Freel of LaPorte, Early Childhood and Elementary Education;

Maximus Herring of Hammond, Finance;

Peyton Horn of Crown Point, Exercise Science and Fitness;

Natalie Kotlin of Lowell, Chemistry;

Austin LeMar of Hobart, Accounting;

Omar Lemus of Portage, Biology-Chemistry;

Shadi Lemus of Portage, Pre-Pharmacy;

Reginald McKinney of Michigan City, Social Work;

Nicolas Melvin of Valparaiso, Marketing;

Rayann Nowacki of Lake Station, Exercise Science and Fitness;

Alexis Quick of Valparaiso, Marketing and business management;

Dia Rallings of LaPorte, Accounting;

Sieon Roberts of Hobart, Instrumental Music Education;

Rylee Stephany of LaPorte, Psychology;

Logan Tatalovich of Valparaiso, Finance;

Diana Wilson of Portage, Environmental studies.

University of Alabama

Several Region students have graduated from the University of Alabama.

They include:

Jenna Elliott of Chesterton, who received a Bachelor of Arts in Communication and Information Sciences;

Gabriel Kroeger of Chesterton, who received a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science;

Gavin Lachat of St. John, who received Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Science;

Alecsander Mshar of Crown Point,who received a Master of Science in Electrical Engineering;

Kaitlyn Sakich of Chesterton, who received a Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration;

Michael Sakich of Chesterton, who received a Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration;

Jaylyn Strayer of Crown Point, who received a Bachelor of Science in Education;

Lauren Tucker of Crown Point, who received a Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration;

Emmett Wilson of Chesterton, who received a Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration.

University of Findlay

Several Region students have graduated from the University of Findlay.

They include Reece Crossin, of Valparaiso, who received a Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice. Crossin graduated from the University with the academic designation of magna cum laude;

Katherine Curley, of Valparaiso, who received a Doctor of Physical Therapy;

Mikayla Hakala, of Valparaiso, who received a Doctor of Physical Therapy;

Ian Hardy, of Crown Point, who received a Doctor of Physical Therapy.;

Heather Hunter, of Valparaiso, who received a Bachelor of Science in Equestrian Studies;

Curtis Munday, of Dyer, who received a Doctor of Physical Therapy.