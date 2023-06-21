Manchester University
Manchester University congratulates 347 undergraduate students who were named to the Spring 2023 Dean's List.
Those from the Region and the degrees they are pursing include:
Jillian Adamczyk of Hebron, studying Exercise Science and Fitness;
Serina Bachman of Lowell, Elementary Education;
Darvoni Christopher of Gary, K-12 human performance education;
James Corgan of Hobart, Psychology;
Madison Cunningham of Lowell, English/Language Arts Education;
Audrianna Diaz of LaPorte, History;
Alee Eaker of Lowell, Medical Technology;
Luke Fassoth of Portage, Exercise Science and Fitness;
Isabella Flores of Valparaiso, Sport Management;
Kaitlyn Freel of LaPorte, Early Childhood and Elementary Education;
Maximus Herring of Hammond, Finance;
Peyton Horn of Crown Point, Exercise Science and Fitness;
Natalie Kotlin of Lowell, Chemistry;
Austin LeMar of Hobart, Accounting;
Omar Lemus of Portage, Biology-Chemistry;
Shadi Lemus of Portage, Pre-Pharmacy;
Reginald McKinney of Michigan City, Social Work;
Nicolas Melvin of Valparaiso, Marketing;
Rayann Nowacki of Lake Station, Exercise Science and Fitness;
Alexis Quick of Valparaiso, Marketing and business management;
Dia Rallings of LaPorte, Accounting;
Sieon Roberts of Hobart, Instrumental Music Education;
Rylee Stephany of LaPorte, Psychology;
Logan Tatalovich of Valparaiso, Finance;
Diana Wilson of Portage, Environmental studies.
University of Alabama
Several Region students have graduated from the University of Alabama.
They include:
Jenna Elliott of Chesterton, who received a Bachelor of Arts in Communication and Information Sciences;
Gabriel Kroeger of Chesterton, who received a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science;
Gavin Lachat of St. John, who received Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Science;
Alecsander Mshar of Crown Point,who received a Master of Science in Electrical Engineering;
Kaitlyn Sakich of Chesterton, who received a Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration;
Michael Sakich of Chesterton, who received a Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration;
Jaylyn Strayer of Crown Point, who received a Bachelor of Science in Education;
Lauren Tucker of Crown Point, who received a Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration;
Emmett Wilson of Chesterton, who received a Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration.
University of Findlay
Several Region students have graduated from the University of Findlay.
They include Reece Crossin, of Valparaiso, who received a Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice. Crossin graduated from the University with the academic designation of magna cum laude;
Katherine Curley, of Valparaiso, who received a Doctor of Physical Therapy;
Mikayla Hakala, of Valparaiso, who received a Doctor of Physical Therapy;
Ian Hardy, of Crown Point, who received a Doctor of Physical Therapy.;
Heather Hunter, of Valparaiso, who received a Bachelor of Science in Equestrian Studies;
Curtis Munday, of Dyer, who received a Doctor of Physical Therapy.