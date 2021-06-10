Education roundup

University of Utah
Delaney Bath of Valparaiso, who is majoring in Health and Kinesiolog, has been named to the Dean's List at the University of Utah.
Culver-Stockton College
Dylan Radinsky of Valparaiso has been named to the Dean's List for the spring semester at Culver-Stockton College.
Phi Kappa Phi
Andrew Recker of Valpariso has been initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines.
Recker is a student at the University of Southern California.
Trine University
Thirty-four members of the Trine University Doctor of Physical Therapy Class of 2023 received their white coats, symbolizing their entry into the physical therapy profession.
Kyle Foerg of La Porte was among the students who received white coats.
Three Region residents have been named to the President's List for the spring semester.
They are Celeste Barclay of LaPorte, majoring in Sport Management; Mark Civanich of Valparaiso, majoring in Chemical Engineering; and Jasmine Cuadrado of Portage, majoring in Exercise Science.
Three area residents have been named to the Dean's List. They include Robert Bachman of LaPorte, majoring in Exercise Science-Pre Phys Therapy 3+3; Joshua Hoogewerf of Crown Point, majoring in Civil Engineering; and Zachary Thomas of DeMotte, majoring in Social Studies Education.
Cedarville University
Faith Bergner of Crown Point, has been named to the Dean's List at Cedarville University.
Bryant University
Alexandra Hickey of St. John has graduated from Bryant University with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration degree in Human Resource Management.
Monmouth College
Xandru Borst of Schererville has been named to the Dean's List for the spring semester at Monmouth College.
Manchester University
Madison Fielder, majoring in psychology and religious culture at Manchester University, was selected to present research on "The Effects of the COVID-19 Pandemic on Anxiety Levels on Undergraduate Students" at the annual Student Research Symposium at Manchester University.
Fielder is from Valparaiso
Georgia State University
More than 4,000 students graduated from Georgia State University at the associate's, bachelor's and graduate levels during the Spring 2021 semester.
Among them were Adrian Brooks of Merrillville, earning a Bachelor of Science degree, majoring in Music Industry/Management;
Cletis Allen of Harvey, earning a Doctor of Education degree, majoring in Curriculum and Instruction with a concentration in Early Childhood and Elementary Education;
Crystal Lee of Lansing, earning a Master of Public Health degree, with a concentration in Health Management and Policy
A'Mya Jamison of Merrillville has been named to the Dean's List for the spring semester.
Isai Castillo of Calumet City has been named to the President's List for the spring semester.
Buena Vista University
Latrice Hodges of Calumet City was named to Buena Vista University's Spring 2021 Dean's List.
University of Iowa
Sarah Harmon of Valparaiso has been named to the President's List at the University of Iowa for the spring semester.
Harmon is is the College of Nursing.
Baldin Wallace University
Erin Perry of Highland, a graduate of Highland High School majoring in voice performance, has been named to the Dean's List at Baldin Wallace University.