Education roundup

University of Utah

Delaney Bath of Valparaiso, who is majoring in Health and Kinesiolog, has been named to the Dean's List at the University of Utah.

Culver-Stockton College

Dylan Radinsky of Valparaiso has been named to the Dean's List for the spring semester at Culver-Stockton College.

Phi Kappa Phi

Andrew Recker of Valpariso has been initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines.

Recker is a student at the University of Southern California.

Trine University

Thirty-four members of the Trine University Doctor of Physical Therapy Class of 2023 received their white coats, symbolizing their entry into the physical therapy profession.

Kyle Foerg of La Porte was among the students who received white coats.

Three Region residents have been named to the President's List for the spring semester.