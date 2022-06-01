Education roundup

University of Evansville

Seven Region students have been named to the Spring Dean's Honor List at the University of Evansville.

They are Benjamin Patterson of Valparaiso, studying Statistical and Data Sciences and Mathematics; Madison Donofrio of Crown Point, studying Exercise Science; Cara Hand of Hammond, studying Exercise Science and Public Health; Francesco Komyatte of Highland, studying Exercise Science; Nicholas Gushrowski of Michigan City, studying Civil Engineering and John Gerth of Valparaiso, studying Management and Marketing

Belmont University

Several Region students have been named to the Spring Dean's List at Belmont University.

They include Grace Cleland of Crown Point, Kelsey Minko of Valparaiso, Anna Ault of Valparaiso, Rebecca Lane of Portage, Lillian Bianco of Hobart, and Addison Janowiak of Valparaiso.

Georgia Southern University

Maggie McKinney of Crown Point has been named to the Spring Dean's List at Georgia Southern University.

Murray State University

Ryan Fender of Crown Point, a student at Murray State University, has been initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines.

University of Mississippi

Alexa Zaleski, of Munster, majoring in Integrated Marketing Communications, was named to the Dean's Honor Roll at the University of Mississippi.

Jake Asselborn, of St. John, a Criminal Justice major, was named to the Spring 2022 Chancellor's Honor Roll at the University of Mississippi.

University of Alabama

Grace McMann, of Crown Point, has been selected to study in Italy with a Gilman Scholarship at the University of Alabama.

Grove City College

Adam Nicholson of Munster has been named to the Dean's List for the spring 2022 semester at Grove City College.

Iowa Wesleyan University

Marlon Brown of LaPorte has been named to the spring Dean's List at Iowa Wesleyan University

Mars Hill University

Ali Soto of Munster is one of 338 students named on the Honor Roll of the Academic Dean at Mars Hill University at the end of the Spring 2022 semester.

Trine University

Several Region students have received their degrees from Trine University.

They include Jasmine Cuadrado of Portage, Dominic Iacovetti of Michigan City, Connor Malmquist of Valparaiso, Camila Souza Pillo of Hobart, Laura Weller of Munster, and Jacob Wienke of Cedar Lake.

Trine University President's List

Nicholas Andrews of Valparaiso , Matthew Bates of Crown Point, Erika Foor of Lowell, Rhett Gulotta of LaPorte, Joshua Hoogewerf of Crown Point, Jennifer Jones of Valparaiso, Kaitlyn Kazmierzak of LaPorte, Arizona Lenski of Merrillville, Ethan Leviner of Gary, Connor Malmquist of Valparaiso, Marissa Morales of Winfield, Morgan Moslow of Highland, Cecelia Phillips of Cedar Lake and Michael Worosz of Griffith have been named to the President's List at Trine University.

Trine University Dean's List

Five area students have been named to the Dean's List for the spring semester at Trine University.

They are Celeste Barclay of LaPorte, Mark Civanich of Valparaiso, James Cory of Chesterton, Treyton Sederstrom of Cedar Lake and Kacie Van Kalker of Dyer.

Alma College

Emma Adams of Valparaiso received a First Year President's Cup at Alma College.

DePauw University

Numerous Region students have been named to the spring Dean's List at DePauw University.

They include Katelyn Adams of Valparaiso, Jolyne Bell of Crown Point, Hannah Fields of Valparaiso, Anne Gregg of Crown Point, Stephanie Haynes of Dyer, Zoe Kolosci of Portage, Sebastian Manrique of Lansing, Natalie Michaels of Valparaiso, Avery Spencer of Valparaiso, and Joel Thompkins of Valparaiso.

Degrees conferred

The following students have received their degrees from DePauw University.

They are Ian Brundige of Hammond, Madeline Draper of Valparaiso, Tyler Hufford of Portage, Natalie Michaels of Valparaiso, Jenny Noll of LaPorte, and Delaney Spencer of Valparaiso.

