Education roundup

Cedarville University
Four Region residents have been named to the Dean's Honor List at Cedarville University for spring semester 2021.
They are: Abigail Alexander of Cedar Lake, Margaret Hayes of Valparaiso, Elisabeth Novak of LaPorte, and Emily Winchester of Crown Point.
University of Alabama
The University of Alabama awarded some 5,860 degrees during its spring commencement ceremonies.
Region residents who graduated include: Delaney Baldwin of Valparaiso, Bachelor of Science in Education; Jack Currie of Munster, Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration; Joseph Kiger of Crown Point, Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering; Brianna Pniak of Valparaiso, Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering; Claire Vargas Galloway of Valparaiso, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering; Emma Vujaklija of Crown Point, Bachelor of Science.
Trine University students complete degrees
Eight Region residents are among those who have earned degrees from Trine University.
The students and their degrees include Oluwasegun Anjorin of Valparaiso, Master of Business Administration; Morgan Barrasas of Hobart, Golf Management; Seth Bedwell of LaPorte, Accounting and Master of Business Administration; Jordan Daniels of L Porte, Design Engineering Technology; Emma Fase of DeMotte, Exercise Science-Pre Phys Therapy 4+3; Mycah Houser of Valparaiso, Master of Science in Organizational Leadership; Kyle Robinson of Hebron, Management; and Marc Tuholski of La Porte, Electrical Engineering
Rockford University
Ryann Smith of Michigan City has been named a Distinguished Scholar for the spring 2021 semester at Rockford University
Michael Briggs of Michigan City has been named to the Dean's List for the spring 2021 semester at Rockford University.
Angelo State University
Angelo State University conferred 888 undergraduate and graduate degrees on 884 graduates during the 2021 spring commencement exercises on May 15.
Local graduates include Karen Ault of LaPorte, with a Doctor of Physical Therapy in Physical Therapy; Duncan Brown of LaPorte, with a Doctor of Physical Therapy in Physical Therapy; and Abby McVay of LaPorte, with a Master of Science in Industrial Org Psy Thesis Opt
University of Arkansas
Jose Champagne, of Griffith, Indiana, is one of 10 wrestlers at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock who was placed on the Pac-12 Winter Academic Honor Roll.
Monmouth College
Jaylen Scott of Calumet City has graduated from Monmouth College.
DePauw University
Thirteen Region students are among the recent graduates at DePauw University.
They include Danielle Adams of Valparaiso, Skylar Barnett of Cedar Lake, Sergio Carrillo of Whiting, Jacob Correa of Whiting, Kenneth Decker of Crown Point, Alecia Hawkins of Lansing, Madison Karp of Valparaiso, Sydney Majka of Valparaiso, Charles Patrick of Crown Point, Laura Spasske of Highland, Edward Velez Jr. of Whiting, Emma Werkowski of Crown Point and Bree Winter of LaPorte.
University of Alabama
This summer, 180 University of Alabama students are receiving hands-on, innovative and advanced educational experiences with dozens of companies and organizations across the United States through UA's Cooperative Education Program for summer 2021.
In the Cooperative Education Program, students alternate periods of full-time study with periods of full-time employment. This program offers work related to the academic major or career interests of each student.
While in school, students carry regular course schedules. While on co-op, they work with professionals in their fields who supervise their training and work. At work, co-op students earn competitive salaries and may receive benefit packages in addition to valuable job experience. Participants maintain their full-time student status while at work and have priority registration status each semester through graduation.
Benjamin Watta of Dyer is working for Brasfield & Gorrie.