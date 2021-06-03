Education roundup

They include Danielle Adams of Valparaiso, Skylar Barnett of Cedar Lake, Sergio Carrillo of Whiting, Jacob Correa of Whiting, Kenneth Decker of Crown Point, Alecia Hawkins of Lansing, Madison Karp of Valparaiso, Sydney Majka of Valparaiso, Charles Patrick of Crown Point, Laura Spasske of Highland, Edward Velez Jr. of Whiting, Emma Werkowski of Crown Point and Bree Winter of LaPorte.

University of Alabama

This summer, 180 University of Alabama students are receiving hands-on, innovative and advanced educational experiences with dozens of companies and organizations across the United States through UA's Cooperative Education Program for summer 2021.

In the Cooperative Education Program, students alternate periods of full-time study with periods of full-time employment. This program offers work related to the academic major or career interests of each student.

While in school, students carry regular course schedules. While on co-op, they work with professionals in their fields who supervise their training and work. At work, co-op students earn competitive salaries and may receive benefit packages in addition to valuable job experience. Participants maintain their full-time student status while at work and have priority registration status each semester through graduation.

Benjamin Watta of Dyer is working for Brasfield & Gorrie.

