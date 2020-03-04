Education roundup

Hundreds of books donated to Region classrooms
HAMMOND — The Hammond Police Department partnered with Athletes for Charity to deliver books to third-graders at Wallace Elementary in celebration of Dr. Seuss’ birthday, which was observed earlier in the week.
The initiative was made possible by the Cordero Kids - Saul, 11; Rachel, 10; and Sael, 5, of East Chicago. It's an effort to help promote STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) and Literacy throughout Northwest Indiana.
Nearly 500 books were also delivered to five schools in East Chicago and during a Dr. Seuss Day celebration held at the East Chicago Public Library.
As the result of an online book drive fundraiser held by the Cordero Kids, over $2,500 was raised, enabling the purchase of nearly 600 copies of "Cat in the Hat" books and a biography of Dr. Seuss.
This year’s initiative was sponsored by Laborer's Local 41; Foundations of East Chicago; The Committee to Elect Copeland Mayor; The Committee to Elect Frank J. Mrvan; Vyto’s Pharmacy; Patricia Mota of HACE; Zeta Gamma Sigma Alumnae Chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Incorporated; Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana; the Olund Family and the Novak Family.
The Cordero Kids book drive was also supported by donations from their family members near and far, friends, teachers, scout leader and parents of fellow Girl and Boy Scouts, along with Rachel’s dance school, the Industrial Dance Project.
Bishop Noll entrance exam scheduled April 4
HAMMOND — Bishop Noll Institute will host an entrance exam for prospective students at 8 a.m. April 4 at the school, 1519 Hoffman St. in Hammond. This is the first step in the admissions process for all 8th-graders who are interested in attending Bishop Noll.
Test takers should enter through Door A at 7:45 a.m. The test will conclude around noon. The pre-registration exam fee is $20, and parents are encouraged to stop by Bishop Noll's main office during designated office hours (7:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday ) to pay in advance and reserve their child's spot for the exam. They may also email Bishop Noll's director of admissions, Jeff Stur, at jstur@bishopnoll.org or call (219) 932-9058 with any questions prior to the exam.
Focusing on the mind, body and soul of each student, Noll offers 23 honors, AP, ACP, and DC classes as well as more than 40 varsity sports, clubs, and academic teams. Students also participate in four class retreats (one each year) and also have the opportunity to become retreat student-leaders. Bishop Noll Institute's state-of-the-art STREAM Lab and Innovation Center opened for STEM, computer and engineering classes this year.
The $1 million-plus project is the centerpiece of the school’s drive to become the first elite STREAM (Science, Technology, Religion, Engineering, Arts and Math) school in Indiana.
Now in its 99th school year, Bishop Noll consistently receives high rankings from the Indiana Department of Education, including the highest graduation rate (99%) of any high school in Lake County over the past six years. In addition, Noll's Class of 2019 received $9.49 million in college scholarship offers.
Noll is part of the Diocese of Gary, offering a discount to Diocesan families, and participates in the Indiana School Choice program.
Palm Sunday brunch offered April 5
HAMMOND — The Bishop Noll Institute Classes of 1972 and 1973 invite all friends of Bishop Noll and the Diocese of Gary to a Palm Sunday brunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. April 5 in the school cafeteria.
The brunch is $20 per adult and $10 per child (7-12 years old). Children 6 and younger attend for free. Proceeds will benefit the Ignite & Inspire campaign helping to fund the BNI STREAM program, teacher excellence fund and outdoor facilities.
Tickets to the brunch are available online at bishopnoll.org and in the school's main office, 1519 Hoffman St. in Hammond. For more information, email Paul Mullaney at pmullaney@bishopnoll.org.