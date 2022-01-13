Education roundup

Troy University
Lyrica Wright of Gary has been named to the Provost's List at Troy University for the Fall Semester/Term 2 of the 2021-2022 academic year.
Bob Jones University
Two Region students have been named to the Bob Jones University Dean's List for the Fall 2021 semester.
They are Samuel Alger, a Freshman Theatre major from Valparaiso, and Bethany Rukes, a Senior Early Childhood Education major from Portage.
Wyoming Seminary
Two Valparaiso residents have been named to the 2021 Fall Term Dean's List at Wyoming Seminary.
They are Rianne Murphy and Amelia Murphy.
University of New Hampshire
Kareen Billetter of Valparaiso graduated from the University of New Hampshire in December 2021, earning a Master of Science in Occupational Therapy.
Alma College
Alma College has released the Dean's List for those students who achieved outstanding academic performance during the 2021 Fall Term.
Two Region students have been named to that list. They are Emma Adams of Valparaiso and Jamie Sherman of Crown Point.
Spokane Falls Community College
Michael Marquez of Lansing has earned a place on the Spokane Falls Community College honor roll for fall quarter 2021.
University of Wisconsin-Whitewater
Tim Konsoer of Crown Point, who is studying Accounting, at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, won a scholarship in the College of Business and Economics Admissions at the university.
College of Charleston
The College of Charleston recently awarded undergraduate and graduate degrees during the Winter 2021 Commencement ceremony.
Two Region students earned degrees. They are Molly Dolan of Munster, with a Bachelor of Arts in Biology and Abigail Stratton of Crown Point, with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.