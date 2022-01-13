Education roundup

Troy University

Lyrica Wright of Gary has been named to the Provost's List at Troy University for the Fall Semester/Term 2 of the 2021-2022 academic year.

Bob Jones University

Two Region students have been named to the Bob Jones University Dean's List for the Fall 2021 semester.

They are Samuel Alger, a Freshman Theatre major from Valparaiso, and Bethany Rukes, a Senior Early Childhood Education major from Portage.

Wyoming Seminary

Two Valparaiso residents have been named to the 2021 Fall Term Dean's List at Wyoming Seminary.

They are Rianne Murphy and Amelia Murphy.

University of New Hampshire

Kareen Billetter of Valparaiso graduated from the University of New Hampshire in December 2021, earning a Master of Science in Occupational Therapy.

Alma College