Education roundup

University of Findlay
Heather Hunter, of Valparaiso, is an intern for the University of Findlay Western Farm in Findlay, Ohio, for fall 2022. Hunter is pursuing a degree in equestrian studies at the University of Findlay.
Manchester University
Trent Delliquadri of Chestertonbhas been awarded a Leonora Simon-Bleke Memorial Scholarship at Manchester University.
Delliquadri is majoring in Business Management.
Kathleen Wayte of Westville, majoring in Social Work, and Dylan Paul of Crown Point, majoring in Business Management have been awarded a Dewey and Catherine Alspach Mowrer Memorial Scholarship at Manchester University.
Additionally, two Region students have been awarded the E. Leon and Leanna M. Keister Music Scholarship at Manchester.
The recipients are Sieon Roberts of Hobart, Shadi Lemus of Portage and Omar Lemus of Portage.
Palmer College of Chiropractic Florida campus
Caleb Macon of Whiting has been named to the summer 2022 quarter Dean's List at Palmer College of Chiropractic's Florida Campus in Port Orange, Florida.
Trine University
Chantale Leavell of Gary has been case in Trine University's fall 2022 play "Dracula."
