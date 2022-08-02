Education roundup

Spokane Falls Community College

Michael Marquez of Lansing has been named to the honor roll for spring quarter 2022 at Spokane Falls Community College.

Millikin University

Six Region students have been named to the spring 2022 Dean's List at Millikin University.

They are Tenley Edvardsen of Schererville, Steven Klenk of Highland, Emma McManus of Dyer, Geovanny Tapia of LaPorte, Emma Lewandowski of Crown Point, and Sean Griffin of Dyer.

Albright College

Damaris Gomez of Whiting has been named to the spring 2022 Dean's List at Albright College.

Manchester University

Manchester University conferred degrees to the Class of 2022 in May.

Among the graduates were Cornell Hampton of Hammond, with a Bachelor's Degree in Biology and Environmental Studies; Bradley Miley Lowell, with a Bachelor's Degree in Business Management; Skyler Gomez of LaPorte, with a Bachelor's Degree in Criminal Justice; Ryan Dziewicki of Hebron, with a Bachelor's Degree in Criminology; Diana Cisneros of East Chicago, with a Bachelor's Degree in English and Psychology; Connie Nelson of Cedar Lake, with a Bachelor's Degree in English/Language Arts Education; Justin Ahlgrain of Lowell, with a Bachelor's Degree in Exercise Science & Fitness; Blake Rentschler of Griffith, with a Cum Laude Bachelor's Degree in Exercise Science & Fitness; Andrew Magurany of Crown Point, with a Bachelor's Degree in Exercise Science & Fitness; Zachary Thomas Lowell, with a Bachelor's Degree in Exercise Science & Fitness; Dylan Olson of Valparaiso, with a Bachelor's Degree in History; Rebecca Colbert of Chesterton with a Cum Laude Bachelor's Degree in History and Educational Studies; Meghan Billeck of Crown Point, with a Master's Degree in Pharmacogenomics; Talaha Ahmad of Crown Point, with a Doctoral Degree in Pharmacy and Ja'Anei Murphy of Hammond, with a Bachelor's Degree in Political Science.

Coe College

Three Region students have received degrees from Coe College.

They are Kennedy Baker of Lansing, who graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Psychology and Neuroscience; Diate Jackson of Calumet City, who graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Psychology and African American Studies; and Jared Zack of Calumet City, who graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in History and Philosophy.

Palmer College of Chiropractic's Florida Campus

Caleb Macon of Whiting has been named to the Dean's List at Palmer College of Chiropractic's Florida campus

Palmer College of Chiropractic's Main Campus

Mallory Lehman of Valparaiso graduated with a Doctor of Chiropractic degree from Palmer College of Chiropractic's Main campus.

Anna Oppermann of St. John as been named to the spring 2022 Dean's List at Palmer College of Chiropractic's Main campus in Davenport, Iowa as has Alec Pawlak of LaPorte.

Tyler Bensz of LaPorte has been accepted for enrollment for the summer 2022 trimester in the Doctor of Chiropractic degree program at Palmer College of Chiropractic's Main Campus in Davenport, Iowa.

Aaron Faulkner of Dyer has also been accepted for enrollment for the summer 2022 trimester in the Doctor of Chiropractic degree program at Palmer College of Chiropractic's Main Campus.

Bates College

Ellie Boyle of Gary has been named to the Dean's List at Bates College for the winter semester.

Illinois Wesleyan

Two Region students have graduated from Illinois Wesleyan University.

They are Aja Grant of Lansing, who major in Psychology, and Maria Fields of Dyer, who majored in Neuroscience.

Lawrence University

Lexi Praxl of Lowell has received the Professor Gervais E. Reed Award for Off-campus Study in Francophone Countries, recognizing a Lawrence University student who excels in French studies and supports their participation in off-campus programs in Francophone countries.

Missouri State University

John Mamelson of St. John graduated with a Master of Business Administration from Missouri State University.

Saginaw Valley State University

Two Region residents have been named to the winter semester Dean's List at Saginaw Valley State University.

They are Jacob Warren of Chesterton and Haley Murphy of Lansing