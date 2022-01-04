 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Education roundup
Education roundup

Ohio Wesleyan University

Remi Adams of Lansing graduated from Ohio Wesleyan University in December. Adams earned a Bachelor of Arts degree.

Bob Jones University

Katelyn Landkrohn, a sophomore Child Development major from Crown Point, was named to the President's List at Bob Jones University.

Milwaukee School of Engineering

The Milwaukee School of Engineering congratulates those named to the Fall Quarter 2021 Honors List.

The students and their majors are:

Matthew Jancosek of Lowell, pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering and M.S. in Civil Engineering.

Braeden Al-Angary of St. John, pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Computer Engineering.

Hope Huenecke of Crown Point, pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Architectural Engineering.

Zachary Hatseras of Valparaiso, pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering.

DePauw University 

Fourteen Region students have been named to the Fall Dean's List at DePauw University.

They include:

Katelyn Adams of Valparaiso

Joseph Bell of Crown Point

Anne Gregg of Crown Point

Benjamin Greiner of Munster

Stephanie Haynes of Dyer

Tyler Hufford of Portage

Zoe Kolosci of Portage

Sebastian Manrique of Lansing

Natalie Michaels of Valparaiso

Jenny Noll of LaPorte

William Pettit of Crown Point

Brooke Schrombeck of Hebron

Joel Thompkins of Valparaiso

Sydney Weiner of Crown Point

University of Evansville

The University of Evansville recently recognized students who received Dean's List Honors for the Fall 2021 semester.

Region students named to the list and their majors include:

Benjamin Patterson of Valparaiso, studying Statistical and Data Sciences and Mathematics

Zachary Scalzitti of St. John, studying Theatre

Madison Donofrio of Crown Point, studying Exercise Science

Cara Hand of Hammond, studying Exercise Science and Public Health

Francesco Komyatte of Highland, studying Exercise Science

Nicholas Gushrowski of Michigan City, studying Civil Engineering

