Education roundup

Ohio Wesleyan University

Remi Adams of Lansing graduated from Ohio Wesleyan University in December. Adams earned a Bachelor of Arts degree.

Bob Jones University

Katelyn Landkrohn, a sophomore Child Development major from Crown Point, was named to the President's List at Bob Jones University.

Milwaukee School of Engineering

The Milwaukee School of Engineering congratulates those named to the Fall Quarter 2021 Honors List.

The students and their majors are:

Matthew Jancosek of Lowell, pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering and M.S. in Civil Engineering.

Braeden Al-Angary of St. John, pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Computer Engineering.

Hope Huenecke of Crown Point, pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Architectural Engineering.

Zachary Hatseras of Valparaiso, pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering.

DePauw University