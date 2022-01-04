Education roundup

Ohio Wesleyan University
Remi Adams of Lansing graduated from Ohio Wesleyan University in December. Adams earned a Bachelor of Arts degree.
Bob Jones University
Katelyn Landkrohn, a sophomore Child Development major from Crown Point, was named to the President's List at Bob Jones University.
Milwaukee School of Engineering
The Milwaukee School of Engineering congratulates those named to the Fall Quarter 2021 Honors List.
The students and their majors are:
Matthew Jancosek of Lowell, pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering and M.S. in Civil Engineering.
Braeden Al-Angary of St. John, pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Computer Engineering.
Hope Huenecke of Crown Point, pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Architectural Engineering.
Zachary Hatseras of Valparaiso, pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering.
DePauw University
Fourteen Region students have been named to the Fall Dean's List at DePauw University.
They include:
Katelyn Adams of Valparaiso
Joseph Bell of Crown Point
Anne Gregg of Crown Point
Benjamin Greiner of Munster
Stephanie Haynes of Dyer
Tyler Hufford of Portage
Zoe Kolosci of Portage
Sebastian Manrique of Lansing
Natalie Michaels of Valparaiso
Jenny Noll of LaPorte
William Pettit of Crown Point
Brooke Schrombeck of Hebron
Joel Thompkins of Valparaiso
Sydney Weiner of Crown Point
University of Evansville
The University of Evansville recently recognized students who received Dean's List Honors for the Fall 2021 semester.
Region students named to the list and their majors include:
Benjamin Patterson of Valparaiso, studying Statistical and Data Sciences and Mathematics