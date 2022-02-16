Education roundup

Millikin University

Eight Region students have been named to the Fall Dean's List at Millikin University.

Those honored are:

Frank Bryan of Morocco;

Tenley Edvardsen of Schererville;

Sean Griffin of Dyer;

Linzee Jones of Hebron;

Emma Lewandowski of Crown Point;

Emma McManus of Dye;

Kierra Turner of Sauk Village;

Anna Wegrzyn of Lansing.

University of Hartford

Two University of Hartford students have been named to the President's Honors List and the Dean's List for Fall 2021.

They are Lilith Quint of Valparaiso and Joseph Stephenson of Crown Point.

University of Utah

Seven Region students have been named to the Fall Dean's List at the University of Utah.

They are:

Belaney Bath of Valparaiso, whose major is listed as Health and Kinesiology;

Jacob Mathews of Valparaiso, whose major is listed as Biomedical Engineering;

Emma Olson of Chesterton, whose major is listed as Environmental & Sustain Studies;

Nehemiah Spinks of Crown Point, whose major is listed as Biology;

Jack Landmesser of Munster, whose major is listed as Pre Biomedical Engineering;

Emily Bath of Valparaiso, whose major is listed as Undeclared;

John Koch of Valparaiso, whose major is listed as Chemical Enineering

Trine University

Twenty-one Region students have been named to the Fall Dean's List at Trine University.

They are:

Celeste Barclay of La Porte;

Matthew Bates of Crown Point;

Jonathan Baxter of Griffith;

Madysen Collins of Kouts;

Taylor Drake of LaPorte;

Erika Foor of Lowell;

Rhett Gulotta of LaPorte;

Joshua Hoogewerf of Crown Poin;

Lucas Jackson of Beverly Shores;

Kaitlyn Kazmierzak of LaPorte;

Arizona Lenski of Merrillville;

Connor Malmquist of Valparaiso;

Marissa Morales of Portage;

Treyton Sederstrom of Cedar Lake;

Kennedi Sternberg of Kouts;

Trinity Stiles of Highland;

Maya Toma of Crown Point;

Augustine Vargas of Hammond;

Chloe Vruno of Cedar Lake;

Laura Weller of Munster;

Jacob Wells of Valparaiso.

And Trine University students completed degrees at the end of the Fall semester.

They are

Marissa Boatright of Valparaiso;

Taylor Drake of La Porte;

Isabella Mitchell of Valparaiso;

Montero Prince of Gary.

