 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Education roundup
urgent

Education roundup

{{featured_button_text}}

University of Mississippi

The University of Mississippi recently announced students named to the Fall 2020 Honor Roll lists, including Dean's Honor Roll.

Two Region students were named to the list, including Alexa Victoria Zaleski, of Munster, and Gianluca Zomparelli, of Schererville.

The Dean's Honor Roll is reserved for students who earn a semester GPA of 3.50-3.74.

University of Mount Union

The University of Mount Union has announced that Jacob Hruska, of Valparaiso, has been named to the Dean's List for the fall 2020 semester.

Hruska was one of 638 students named to the Dean's List. To be eligible for the Dean's List, students must have completed at least 12 credit hours of traditionally graded coursework while achieving a grade point average of 3.550 or better with no letter grade below a B.

University of Iowa

More than 80 University of Iowa student-athletes to have been named to the 2020 Big Ten Fall Academic All-Conference team.

The list includes student-athletes from Iowa's men's cross country (5), women's cross country (15), field hockey (11), football (26), women's soccer (19), and volleyball (10) teams and four student-athletes who had perfect grade point averages.

Adrianna Naumoski, of Crown Point, a women's soccer player at the university, was selected for the honor.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Group gathers to protest coronavirus restrictions imposed by state, local officials

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts