Education roundup

University of Mississippi

The University of Mississippi recently announced students named to the Fall 2020 Honor Roll lists, including Dean's Honor Roll.

Two Region students were named to the list, including Alexa Victoria Zaleski, of Munster, and Gianluca Zomparelli, of Schererville.

The Dean's Honor Roll is reserved for students who earn a semester GPA of 3.50-3.74.

University of Mount Union

The University of Mount Union has announced that Jacob Hruska, of Valparaiso, has been named to the Dean's List for the fall 2020 semester.

Hruska was one of 638 students named to the Dean's List. To be eligible for the Dean's List, students must have completed at least 12 credit hours of traditionally graded coursework while achieving a grade point average of 3.550 or better with no letter grade below a B.

University of Iowa

More than 80 University of Iowa student-athletes to have been named to the 2020 Big Ten Fall Academic All-Conference team.