Education roundup

Albion College

Chesterton student Declan Tharp was named on the Fall 2021 Albion College Dean's List. Tharp is majoring in finance with a minor in communication studies and a concentration in the Carl A. Gerstacker Institute for Business and Management. Tharp is a resident of Chesterton, and is a graduate of Chesterton Senior High School.

Chesterton student Hannah Geiss was named on the Fall 2021 Albion College Dean's List. Geiss is majoring in biochemistry with a minor in philosophy and a concentration in the Gerald R. Ford institute for Leadership in Public Policy and Service and is a member of the Prentiss M. Brown Honors Program. Geiss is a Chesterton resident and a graduate of Chesterton Senior High School.

Rensselaer student Grant Spangler was named on the Fall 2021 Albion College Dean's List. Spangler is majoring in history. Spangler is a resident of Rensselaer and a graduate of Rensselaer Central High School.

Mars Hill University

Ali Soto of Munster is one of 362 students named to the Honor Roll of the Academic Dean at Mars Hill University for the Fall semester.

Champlain College

Brian Keller of Michigan City has grated from Champlain College with a Bachelor of Science in Computer Forensics & Digital Investigations

Wheaton College

Eight Region residents have been named to the Fall Dean's List at Wheaton College.

They are Haleigh Olthof of Cedar Lake, Natalie Parker, of Michigan City, Blake Rittgers of Valparaiso, Owen Rittgers of Valparaiso, Nate Ritzemaof Cedar Lake, Alexandra Wachs of Valparaiso, Isabelle Wachs of Valparaiso, and Tally Wolf of LaPorte.

Baldwin Wallace University

Two Highland residents have been named to the Fall Dean's List at Baldwin Wallace University.

They are Erin Perry of Highland, a graduate of Highland High School majoring in voice performance, and Kaitlyn Tiemens of Highland, a graduate of Highland High School majoring in voice performance.

SUNY Oneonta

Samantha Henderson of Valparaiso who earned Provost's List honors for the fall 2021 semester. Henderson is studying Music Industry.

