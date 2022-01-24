Education roundup

Lehigh University

Erica Ashby of Portage has been named to the Dean's List at Lehigh University.

Belmont University

Several Region students have been named to the Dean's List at Belmont University for the fall semester.

They are Julia Larson of Chesterton, Lillian Bianco of Hobart, Rebecca Lane of Portage, Addison Janowiak of Valparaiso, Andrew Zaweski of Valparaiso, Anna Ault of Valparaiso, and Kelsey Minko of Valparaiso.

Samford University

Lauren Gring of Valparaiso was among the 1,826 students named to Samford University's 2021 fall semester Dean's List.

Emerson College

Two Valparaiso residents have been named to the Dean's List for the fall semester at Emerson College.

They are Dionna Santucci of Valparaiso, Class of 2025, pursuing a degree in Journalism, and Vivi Smilgius, also of the Class of 2025, pursuing a degree in Journalism

Albion College

Chesterton student Hannah Geiss was named on the fall 2021 Albion College Dean's List. Geiss is majoring in biochemistry with a minor in philosophy and a concentration in the Gerald R. Ford institute for Leadership in Public Policy and Service and is a member of the Prentiss M. Brown Honors Program. Geiss is a graduate of Chesterton Senior High School.

University of Iowa

Arianna Ayala of Crown Point has earned a Bachelor of Arts from the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences at the University of Iowa.

Southeast Missouri State University

Monica Lesnicki of Cedar Lake has been named to the fall Dean's List at Southeast Missouri State University.

University of Alabama

Steven Landers of Crown Point received a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering during fall commencement ceremonies at the University of Alabama.

Monmouth College

Xandru Borst of Schererville has been named to the Dean's List for the fall semester at Monmouth College.

