Education roundup

Manchester University

Rebecca Colbert of Chesterton has been awarded a $2,000 scholarship from Pi Gamma Mu International Honor Society in Social Sciences.

Colbert graduated from Manchester University in May 2022 with a degree in history.

Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association

Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association (MIAA) has announced the 2021-22 MIAA Academic Honor Roll.

Those named to it include Joshua Hoogewerf of Crown Point, Angel Sanchez of Valparaiso, Mark Civanich of Valparaiso, Chloe Vruno of Cedar Lake, Connor Malmquist of Valparaiso, Rhett Gulotta of LaPorte, and Morgan Moslow of Highland.

Fairleigh Dickinson University

Riazuddin Mohammed, of Highland, a student at Fairleigh Dickinson University's Vancouver Campus, has graduated with a MAS in MADS6.

Manchester University

Twenty Region residents have been named to the Spring Dean's List at Manchester University.

They include:

Danielle Collins of Lowell, majoring in elementary education

James Corgan of Hobart, majoring in psychology

Trent Delliquadri of Chesterton,majoring in business management

Audrianna Diaz of LaPorte, majoring in history

Kaitlyn Freel of LaPorte, majoring in early childhood and elementary education

Peyton Horn of Crown Point, majoring in exercise science & fitness and psychology

Natalie Kotlin of Lowell, majoring in chemistry

Oskar Matushek of Whiting, majoring in exercise science & fitness

Rayann Nowacki of Lake Station, majoring in exercise science & fitness

Alexis Quick of Valparaiso, majoring in marketing and business management

Blake Rentschler of Griffith, majoring in exercise science & fitness

Sieon Roberts of Hobart, majoring in instrumental music Education

Piper Spyrka of St. John, majoring in biology-chemistry

Zachary Thomas of Lowell, majoring in exercise science & fitness

Lyrics Thresh of LaPorte, majoring in psychology

Jimena Torres of LaPorte, majoring in psychology

Andrea Faith Vance of Portage, majoring in interdisciplinary

Diana Wilson of Portage, majoring in environmental studies