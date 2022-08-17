Education roundup

Manchester University
Rebecca Colbert of Chesterton has been awarded a $2,000 scholarship from Pi Gamma Mu International Honor Society in Social Sciences.
Colbert graduated from Manchester University in May 2022 with a degree in history.
Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association
Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association (MIAA) has announced the 2021-22 MIAA Academic Honor Roll.
Those named to it include Joshua Hoogewerf of Crown Point, Angel Sanchez of Valparaiso, Mark Civanich of Valparaiso, Chloe Vruno of Cedar Lake, Connor Malmquist of Valparaiso, Rhett Gulotta of LaPorte, and Morgan Moslow of Highland.
Fairleigh Dickinson University
Riazuddin Mohammed, of Highland, a student at Fairleigh Dickinson University's Vancouver Campus, has graduated with a MAS in MADS6.
Manchester University
Twenty Region residents have been named to the Spring Dean's List at Manchester University.
They include:
Danielle Collins of Lowell, majoring in elementary education
James Corgan of Hobart, majoring in psychology
Trent Delliquadri of Chesterton,majoring in business management
Audrianna Diaz of LaPorte, majoring in history
Kaitlyn Freel of LaPorte, majoring in early childhood and elementary education
Peyton Horn of Crown Point, majoring in exercise science & fitness and psychology
Natalie Kotlin of Lowell, majoring in chemistry
Oskar Matushek of Whiting, majoring in exercise science & fitness
Rayann Nowacki of Lake Station, majoring in exercise science & fitness
Alexis Quick of Valparaiso, majoring in marketing and business management
Blake Rentschler of Griffith, majoring in exercise science & fitness
Sieon Roberts of Hobart, majoring in instrumental music Education
Piper Spyrka of St. John, majoring in biology-chemistry
Zachary Thomas of Lowell, majoring in exercise science & fitness
Lyrics Thresh of LaPorte, majoring in psychology
Jimena Torres of LaPorte, majoring in psychology
Andrea Faith Vance of Portage, majoring in interdisciplinary
Diana Wilson of Portage, majoring in environmental studies